Thriving Kids London Pediatrics Recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Top Occupational Therapist in London

LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Thriving Kids London Pediatrics has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Occupational Therapist category for London. This recognition reflects the organization's strong reputation and consistent commitment to supporting children, youth, and families across the region.

Founded by Heather Harris, a registered occupational therapist with more than 17 years of experience, Thriving Kids London Pediatrics is a growing private practice based out of the Nixon Medical Clinic in south London. The clinic serves children and youth from birth to 18 years old, offering individualized, evidence-based care through a dedicated team of holistic and evidence-based occupational therapists.

Heather Harris obtained her Master of Occupational Therapy from McMaster University in 2009 and has worked across hospital, rehabilitation, and community settings.

Her experience includes supporting children and youth with sensory processing disorders, autism, ADHD, motor challenges including Developmental Coordination Disorder (DCD), learning disabilities, behavioural concerns, and mental health needs. She also works closely with families and offers parent coaching and consultation to build independence in children and youth daily activities such as dressing, toileting, bathing, and grooming.

"At Thriving Kids London Pediatrics, we focus on supporting each child's unique strengths while giving families the tools they need to succeed," said Heather Harris, Owner and Founder. "This recognition reflects the trust families place in our team, and we are proud to continue delivering care that makes a meaningful difference in people's lives."

The clinic takes a child-centred and family-centred approach, with therapy tailored to each child's needs through play-based, hands-on learning and building functional and foundational life skills. By focusing on meaningful daily activities or "occupations", the team helps children and youth build lifelong skills that support independence, participation, and overall quality of life. Early assessment and intervention remain a key priority, particularly for families seeking timely access to care as so many families in Ontario remain on exhaustive wait lists in the public system.

As healthcare continues to evolve in 2026 and beyond, Thriving Kids London Pediatrics is also helping families better understand the role of private practice healthcare. With increasing demand on public systems such as OHIP, private clinics can provide faster access to services, flexible scheduling, and more personalized care. This allows families to address developmental concerns earlier and more effectively.

"Having access to private care can make a significant difference for families navigating waitlists," added Heather Harris. "Early support is critical, and having options helps ensure children receive the care they need when it matters most."

In addition to pediatric services, Heather Harris recently launched Thriving Adults London, expanding support to parents and adults aged 18+ both in clinic and within the community. This reflects her commitment to supporting individuals across all stages of life.

Harris is also actively involved in education and advocacy. She teaches a Pediatric Simulation Course at Western University each year, mentors students entering the profession, and continues to advance her expertise through ongoing professional development. She has been invited to speak at a global autism summit and is recognized in the London and surrounding communities across Southwestern Ontario for her commitment to collaboration, accessibility, and family-centred care.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Thriving Kids London Pediatrics' selection as the 2026 winner highlights its business excellence and leadership in pediatric occupational therapy and its dedication to helping children and families thrive.

About Thriving Kids London Pediatrics

Thriving Kids London Pediatrics is a private pediatric occupational therapy practice based in London, Ontario, providing assessment and therapy services for children from birth to 18 years old and now adults aged 18+. Founded by Heather Harris in 2023, the clinic focuses on individualized, play-based care that supports independence, participation, and overall well-being. Through both in-clinic, in-home, in community, and virtual based services across Ontario, the Thriving Kids team is committed to helping children of all ages reach their full potential while supporting families every step of the way. For more information, visit www.thrivingkidslondonpediatrics.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/thriving-kids-london-pediatrics-recognized-with-the-2026-consume-1159103