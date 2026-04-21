Only Eavestroughs & Siding Inc Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Eavestroughs in London

LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Only Eavestroughs & Siding Inc has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Eavestroughs category for London. This recognition reflects the company's strong reputation for quality workmanship, dependable service, and its ongoing commitment to delivering exterior solutions that protect and enhance homes and businesses.

With more than 20 years of experience serving London and surrounding areas, Only Eavestroughs & Siding Inc has established itself as a trusted provider of exterior renovation services. Specializing in 5" and 6" aluminum eavestrough systems and vinyl siding installation, the company offers tailored solutions for both residential and commercial properties. Its focus on durability, functionality, and clean finishes has made it a preferred choice for clients seeking reliable exterior upgrades.

Only Eavestroughs & Siding Inc provides a comprehensive range of services designed to address both preventative maintenance and full-scale exterior improvements. These include soffit, fascia, and siding installation, leaf guard gutter protection systems, window and door capping, gutter cleaning, de-icing heat cable installation, and caulking and sealant solutions for leaks. This full-service approach allows clients to rely on one experienced team for all aspects of exterior protection and performance.

"Being recognized with the Consumer Choice Award is an honour for our entire team," said the Only Eavestroughs & Siding Inc team. "Our goal has always been to deliver quality products at competitive pricing while providing excellent customer service. This award reflects the trust our clients have placed in us over the years."

The company's commitment to client satisfaction is at the core of its operations. Each project is approached with attention to detail, clear communication, and a focus on long-term results. By combining high-quality materials with skilled installation, Only Eavestroughs & Siding Inc ensures that every project is completed to meet both functional and aesthetic expectations.

Fully licensed and insured, the company adheres to strict safety standards on every job site. Its team maintains compliance with WSIB requirements and stays up to date with industry best practices to ensure safe and efficient project execution. This dedication to safety provides peace of mind for both clients and team members alike.

Over the years, Only Eavestroughs & Siding Inc has earned recognition for its consistent service excellence. The company is an A+ accredited member of the Better Business Bureau and has received multiple industry endorsements, including the Best of TrustedPros award for several consecutive years. Its strong online presence and top rankings within its category further reflect the positive experiences of its clients.

Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner highlights Only Eavestroughs & Siding Inc's dedication to excellence and its strong standing within the London community.

As homeowners and businesses continue to prioritize exterior protection and energy efficiency, Only Eavestroughs & Siding Inc remains focused on delivering solutions that combine performance, reliability, and value. With a proven track record and a commitment to quality, the company is well-positioned to continue serving the London region for years to come.

About Only Eavestroughs & Siding Inc

Only Eavestroughs & Siding Inc is a London-based exterior renovation company specializing in 5" and 6" aluminum eavestrough systems, vinyl siding, soffit, fascia, and drainage solutions. With over 20 years of experience, the company provides residential and commercial services including leaf guard gutter protection, window and door capping, gutter cleaning, de-icing heat cables, and leak sealing. Fully licensed and insured, Only Eavestroughs & Siding Inc is committed to delivering quality workmanship, competitive pricing, and excellent customer service. Learn more at www.onlyeavestroughs.com

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/only-eavestroughs-and-siding-inc-recognized-as-2026-consumer-cho-1159105