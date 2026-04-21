CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Announces Launch of CBD Patches

The CBD product industry in 2026 is projected to generate tens of billions in revenue globally, most commonly estimated around $12-20 billion, with strong growth momentum. Growth is driven by: Wellness products (oils, gummies, topicals) Medical uses (pain, anxiety, epilepsy) Increasing consumer acceptance and retail availability

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL) CBD Life Sciences Inc. is proud to announce the launch of our New CBD Patches.

CBD Patch is a transdermal patch infused with 100 MG of Broad Spectrum Nano CBD. This provides up to 96 hours of extended relief. This patch is Hypoallergenic and Latex. The benefits include long lasting pain relief, muscle recovery, inflammation relief, anxiety relief and calming purposes. This product is NON GMO, THC Free and Cruelty Free. CBD patches are a specific type of transdermal CBD product designed to deliver cannabidiol through your skin over time. The product will be available for sale next week on our website and in store.

Leadership Perspective: Positioning for Long-Term Growth

"CBD patches represent one of the most exciting new product opportunities we've seen in the CBD supplement space," said Lisa Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CBD Life Sciences Inc. "As research continues to uncover its potential, we are moving aggressively to position CBDL at the center of this emerging market. Our focus is continuing on building a new strong product ecosystem with CBD products while delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

Strategic Alignment with a High-Growth Industry

As the CBD market continues its rapid expansion, CBD Patches are quickly emerging as a key differentiator for forward-thinking companies. Its non-psychoactive nature, combined with increasing scientific attention and consumer awareness, is driving a new wave of demand across both retail and research-driven segments.

CBDL believes its early entry and focused investment in CBD product development positions the Company to:

Capture first-mover advantage in an emerging CBD category

Expand market share across multiple product verticals

Strengthen brand authority in next-generation cannabinoid innovation

Drive long-term revenue growth and shareholder value

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL) is a high-growth innovator in the cannabinoid and functional wellness sector, focused on developing and commercializing premium CBD and next-generation cannabinoid products. With a rapidly expanding product portfolio and increasing presence across major retail and e-commerce platforms-including Walmart Marketplace-the Company is executing on a strategy designed to capture significant market share in a multi-billion-dollar industry.

Driven by innovation, strategic expansion, and a commitment to quality, CBDL is actively positioning itself at the forefront of emerging cannabinoid trends, including CBG and other high-potential compounds. As the Company continues to scale distribution and product offerings, it remains focused on accelerating revenue growth, strengthening brand recognition, and maximizing long-term shareholder value.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Lisa Nelson

CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

4802091720

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cbd-life-sciences-inc.-cbdl-announces%c2%a0launch-of-cbd-patches-1159255