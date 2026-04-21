Signal Advance, Inc.: Signal Advance Inc. Secures Second Major Patent, Strengthening Analog Guard AI and Quantum-Resistant Encryption Platform

ROSHARON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Signal Advance, Inc. (OTCID:SIGL), a cybersecurity innovator focused on next-generation, physics-based encryption, today announced the issuance of its second major U.S. patent, further strengthening its Analog Guard platform and expanding its leadership in physics-based AI and quantum-resistant cybersecurity. Expands Multi-Key, Cascaded Architecture, Deepening IP Moat Across Global Cybersecurity Markets

The new U.S. Patent No. 12,615,149 (to be issued on April 28, 2026) builds upon the Company's foundational patent (U.S. Patent No. 12,126,720, issued October 2024) and introduces a multi-key, cascaded-circuit encryption architecture, significantly enhancing both security performance and intellectual property protection.

Filed December 9, 2025 and to be issued on April 28, 2026, the fast-tracked patent advanced from application to issuance in approximately 140 days (seven times faster than the USPTO average), accelerating Signal Advance's ability to commercialize and license its technology while narrowing opportunities for competitive design-arounds. Speed in patent issuance matters - a 140-day prosecution window closes before the prospective competitors can react; locking in Signal Advance's dominant IP structural position.

Breakthrough in Physical-Layer Encryption Technology

Unlike traditional cybersecurity systems that rely on mathematical encryption vulnerable to AI-driven brute force and future quantum computing attacks, Analog Guard operates at the physical analog layer, using continuously varying waveform keys to secure data.

This approach removes exploitable structure from encrypted signals, making intercepted data statistically indistinguishable from noise without the precise analog key.

The newly patented architecture introduces:

Multi-Key Cascaded Encryption: Multiple independent analog keys applied in sequence, dramatically increasing security complexity

Nonlinear Signal Processing: High-order transformations that impede reverse engineering

Redundant Protection Layers: If one key is compromised, remaining keys continue to secure the signal

Frequency Dispersion: Encrypted data blends into background noise, reducing detectability

Hardware-Level Protection: Patent claims extend beyond method to include physical encryption processors and synchronization controllers

Strengthening a Multi-Layered Intellectual Property Moat

Signal Advance continues to build a defensible global IP position through both depth and breadth:

U.S. Patent Portfolio: US 12,126,720 (Foundational) US 12,615,149 (Continuation - Expanded Architecture)

Additional Filings: Continuation and Continuation-in-Part applications pending with the USPTO

Global Protection Strategy: Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT/US2024/022278) covering 150+ countries National filings in China, Germany, and India , key global technology markets



These efforts position Signal Advance to protect, license, and commercialize Analog Guard globally, while limiting unauthorized replication in major markets.

Strategic Expansion Into High-Value Technology Domains

Signal Advance has also filed three provisional patents extending its technology into emerging, high-growth sectors:

Signal Authenticity Verification: Physics-based validation to detect spoofed or replayed signals (aerospace control and communications)

Blockchain Security Integration: Hardware-enforced authentication for token transfers and smart contracts (cryptocurrency security)

AI Governance & Control Systems: External hardware oversight to regulate AI system behavior in real time

These initiatives expand Analog Guard beyond encryption into AI security, blockchain infrastructure, and trusted communications systems.

Leadership Commentary

"This second patent significantly deepens our intellectual property position," said Dr. Chris M. Hymel, Founder & CEO of Signal Advance Inc. "The multi-key, cascaded architecture represents the next evolution of Analog Guard - more powerful, more flexible, and now protected both as a method and as a hardware system. We believe this technology addresses a fundamental vulnerability in today's cybersecurity landscape and positions Signal Advance at the forefront of quantum-resistant encryption."

Market Opportunity and Applications

With global cybercrime projected to exceed $10 trillion annually, demand for quantum-resilient, AI-resistant cybersecurity solutions is accelerating.

Analog Guard is designed for deployment across:

National defense & military communications

Financial systems & banking infrastructure

Critical infrastructure & energy grids

Healthcare data security

Industrial control systems & IoT networks

Internal testing, including machine-learning (CNN) analysis, has demonstrated no detectable patterns for decryption, reinforcing resistance to AI-driven cyberattacks.

About Signal Advance Inc.

Signal Advance Inc. (OTC:SIGL) is a Texas-based technology company specializing in analog signal processing and physical-layer encryption. Its patented Analog Guard platform represents a breakthrough in quantum-resistant cybersecurity, delivering protection that is not susceptible to computational or algorithmic attacks.

Analog Guard and Signal Advance are registered trademarks of Signal Advance, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media & Investor Contact

Signal Advance, Inc.

IR@signaladvance.com

(713) 510-7445

www.signaladvance.com

X (formerly Twitter): @Signaladv

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding technology performance, testing results, and commercialization plans. These statements are based on current assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including differences between simulations and hardware performance, evolving analytic methods, and changes in market or regulatory conditions. Signal Advance undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Signal Advance, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/signal-advance-inc.-otc-sigl-secures-second-major-patent-strengthening-1159313