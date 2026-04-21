Post Oak Group Strengthens Cross-Border M&A Capabilities for Middle-Market Clients

Post Oak Group, recently named the Best Middle-Market Investment Bank in Texas, is expanding its cross-border M&A capabilities to meet this demand, reinforcing its position as a premier advisor to founders, shareholders, and institutional investors pursuing international transactions.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / As middle-market companies increasingly look beyond U.S. borders for growth, strategic partnerships, and capital, the demand for investment banks equipped to navigate cross-border complexity has never been greater. Post Oak Group, recently named the Best Middle-Market Investment Bank in Texas, is expanding its cross-border M&A capabilities to meet this demand, reinforcing its position as a premier advisor to founders, shareholders, and institutional investors pursuing international transactions.

The firm's cross-border platform is built to address the unique challenges of international dealmaking: differing regulatory frameworks, currency exposure, tax structuring, cultural nuances in negotiation, and the coordination of buyers, investors, and counsel across multiple jurisdictions. With a track record spanning 12 countries and more than $82 billion in completed transactions, Post Oak Group has developed an execution framework designed specifically for the middle market, one that delivers institutional-grade advisory without the bureaucracy and inefficiency often associated with larger global banks.

A Differentiated Approach to International Dealmaking

Middle-market companies pursuing cross-border transactions have historically faced a difficult choice: engage a bulge-bracket bank where their deal risks being deprioritized, or work with a regional advisor lacking true international reach. Post Oak Group was built to eliminate that tradeoff.

"Middle-market founders and shareholders deserve the same caliber of cross-border execution that larger companies receive from global banks," said Alex Treistman, Managing Partner of the Capital Markets practice at Post Oak Group. "Our platform is designed to deliver that level of sophistication while maintaining the senior-led attention and agility that defines how we operate."

The firm's recognition as the Best Middle-Market Investment Bank in Texas reflects this differentiated positioning, a testament to the firm's ability to combine institutional-grade execution with the responsiveness and customization that middle-market clients require.

Senior-Led Execution Across Every Engagement

A defining feature of Post Oak Group's cross-border model is the direct involvement of senior bankers throughout the lifecycle of every transaction. The firm's leadership team brings more than 250 years of combined experience across capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and a wide range of industry specializations.

Rather than delegating execution to junior staff once a mandate is won, a common dynamic at larger institutions, Post Oak Group's senior professionals remain deeply engaged from initial strategy through closing. This partner-led model is particularly critical in cross-border engagements, where judgment, relationships, and real-time decision-making often determine the outcome of a transaction.

Global Reach, Integrated Platform

Post Oak Group operates a fully integrated investment banking platform spanning capital markets and M&A advisory, with approximately 300 professionals across advisory, execution, research, operations, and support functions. This integration allows the firm to seamlessly coordinate capital raises, recapitalizations, and buy-side or sell-side M&A mandates across jurisdictions, a capability that is increasingly important as middle-market companies pursue hybrid transactions combining capital infusion with strategic partnership or acquisition.

The firm's international reach spans North America, Europe, Australia, Latin America, and select markets in Asia, supported by long-standing relationships with institutional investors, family offices, strategic acquirers, and private equity sponsors across the globe.

Meeting a Growing Need in the Middle Market

Cross-border M&A activity in the middle market has accelerated meaningfully in recent years, driven by supply chain realignment, the globalization of founder-owned businesses, and increased appetite from international strategic acquirers and institutional investors for U.S.-based middle-market assets. Post Oak Group's expansion of its cross-border capabilities is designed to meet this demand head-on.

About Post Oak Group

Post Oak Group is a leading middle-market investment bank headquartered in Houston, Texas, recently recognized as the Best Middle-Market Investment Bank in Texas. The firm operates a fully integrated platform spanning capital markets and M&A advisory, with a track record of more than $82 billion in transactions across 12 countries. Post Oak Group serves founders, shareholders, and institutional investors through senior-led, partner-driven engagements designed to deliver institutional-grade execution with boutique-level attention.

For more information, visit postoakgroup.co

Media Contact

Organization: Post Oak Group

Contact Person Name: Alexander Treistman

Website: https://www.postoakgroup.co/

Email: info@postoakgroup.co

City: Houston

State: Texas

Country: United States

SOURCE: Post Oak Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/post-oak-group-strengthens-cross-border-manda-capabilities-for-mi-1159366