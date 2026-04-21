Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako") is pleased to announce the addition of the 100%-owned Tynset copper-zinc-silver ("Cu-Zn-Ag") volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") Project to the Company's core project portfolio in central Norway, which also includes the Løkken-Venna VMS district. The Tynset Project was acquired by the Company through staking and represents a high-priority and advanced-stage exploration target supported by a substantial amount of historical and recently published geological data that collectively indicate a favourable geological setting for Cu-Zn-Ag VMS deposits.

The Company currently expects drill target definition work at the Tynset Project to be completed in mid-2026, with the initial diamond drill testing of priority targets to be undertaken during H2 2026.

Highlights:

The 100%-owned Tynset Project was acquired by the Company through staking and represents a high-priority and advanced-stage exploration target covering approximately 19 km of prospective stratigraphy in the bimodal Hersjø Volcanic belt for the discovery of Cu-Zn-Ag VMS deposits.

A significant database of both historical and recently published geological data exists and supports the concept of the Tynset Project being a favourable geological setting for VMS-style Cu-Zn-Ag mineralization.

The Company has already digitized a significant amount of the available historical exploration data collected across the belt, including 1,400 soil and 23 rock chip samples, 335 stream sediment samples, and 1,800 ground magnetometer readings. These results have allowed for the definition of priority areas for immediate follow-up field review.

Recently published airborne geophysical data from the Norwegian Geological Survey indicates areas of magnetic highs which are interpreted by the Company to represent potential volcanic centres, with a priority 1 target "Storbekken" having already been identified.

The Storbekken target also shows significant Cu-Zn soil anomalism over ~5 km of strike length, coincident with hydrothermally altered and mineralized felsic volcanics.

The next steps for the Tynset Project will be drill target definition activities, including structural mapping, outcrop sampling, an Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey followed by initial diamond drilling on priority targets.

About the Tynset Project:

The Tynset Project is 100%-owned by the Company and is located in central Norway within the Tynset municipality, Innlandet County. The Tynset Project consists of 10 granted exploration claims (covering a total area of 88 km2) that covers approximately 19 km of prospective strike length of the bimodal Hersjø Volcanic belt, which is considered to be fertile for the development of Cu-Zn-Ag VMS systems (see Figure 1). The Project benefits from established infrastructure, including a railway line running along the Project's eastern boundary that connects to the deep-sea ports in the Trondheim area. The Norwegian National Road 3 also crosses the Project area. The Tynset Project is contiguous to the Sivilvangen project in which the Company holds a 10% free-carried ownership interest up until final investment decision through its partnership with Nordic Minerals AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of United Minerals Australia Pty Ltd (see Company press release dated January 5, 2026).





Figure 1: Overview of the Tynset Project

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The Tynset Project is supported by a significant historical database that indicates a favourable geological setting for Cu-Zn-Ag VMS mineralization. The Tynset Project was operated by Norwegian mining company Folldal Verk A/S in the 1980s and is understood by the Company to have ceased its exploration efforts in the late 1980's due to declining commodity prices and changes in strategic objectives.

From a geological perspective, the Tynset belt consists of a bimodal volcanic sequence (both mafic and felsic volcanic rocks), together with intercalated metasedimentary rocks (including graphitic phyllites), and local sulfide occurrences. The Company has digitized a significant amount of historical exploration data1 collected across the belt including i) over 1,400 soil samples (with results returning up to 470 ppm Cu and 765 ppm Zn) (Folldal Verk A/S, 1981, 1982) ii) 335 stream sediment samples (returning up to 335 ppm Cu, 1,323 ppm Zn and 47 ppm Pb) (Krog, 1968), iii) over 1,800 ground magnetometer measurements (Cuttle, 1982) and iv) 23 rock chip samples reaching up to 2.44% Cu, 30.93% Zn and 14.94% Pb (Folldal Verk A/S, 1982), with NGU samples also showing grades of up to 197.1 g/t Ag (NGU, 2015).

These data are supported by recently published airborne geophysical data from the Norwegian Geological Survey ("NGU"), from which a highly prospective priority 1 target, Storbekken, has been identified (Figure 1). The Storbekken target shows significant Cu-Zn soil anomalism over ~5 km of strike length, coincident with hydrothermally altered and mineralized felsic volcanics. Logging data from limited historical drilling (5 holes totalling 585 m) indicate that intense hydrothermal alteration was intersected (which has been interpreted by the Company to be indicative of proximity to a hydrothermal system associated with VMS mineralization). Limited assays from historical drilling (only 30.25m of core were analyzed, and solely for Cu and Zn) returned low grade intervals of Cu and Zn, although no assays are available for Ag. The best visual interval recorded from 45.60 to 47.40 m in diamond drill hole S-83-4 was estimated to contain 10-15% sphalerite, however it was not assayed (Bjerkgård, 1990).

With prospective geology, extensive soil anomalism, and surficial indications of both hydrothermal alteration and mineralization, Teako believes that this target has significant potential to host a new Cu-Zn-Ag VMS discovery. Outside this Storbekken priority 1 target, the Company has identified further prospective target areas within the Tynset Project where strong aeromagnetic anomalies are interpreted by the Company to represent potential volcanic centres that may host VMS mineralization.

1 Historical geochemical data reported are sourced from: i) Bjerkgård, T. (1990) BV5641 - The Nord-Østerdalen Project 1990. Folldal Verk A/S, p. 27. ii) Cuttle, J. (1982) BV3093 - Folldal Project 1982 Maps. Map Appendices N-81-1. Folldal Verk A/S, Amoco Norway Oil Company. iii) Folldal Verk A/S (1981) BV3091 - Folldal Project 1981 Maps. Map Appendices N-81-1. Folldal Verk A/S, Amoco Norway Oil Company. iv) Folldal Verk A/S (1982) 'BV4176 - Geokjemi 1982, Folldal prosjekt.' Folldal Verk A/S. v) Krog, R. (1968) BV2925 - Geokjemiske undersokelser: Grimsdalen III, Savalen IV. NGU Report 760. Trondheim: NGU, Folldal Verk AS. vi) NGU (2015) Bjørkåsen. Mineral Resources Database Factsheet 5629. NGU. Available at: https://geo.ngu.no/api/faktaark/mineralressurser/visImiNasOreOmr.php?objid=5629 (Accessed: 17 April 2026). Whilst the Company has not performed sufficient work to verify the geochemical data reported above, the Company believes this information to be reliable and relevant.

Next Steps

The next steps for the Tynset Project include field-based exploration activities - including structural mapping, outcrop sampling, and an Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey - with follow-up diamond drilling on priority targets currently expected to be undertaken during H2 2026.

Update on Other Core Projects

The next steps for the Venna Project include further geological mapping and systematic sampling, currently anticipated to be carried out during H2 2026. These activities will build on the positive results of the 2025 field program (see Company press release dated December 8, 2025) and are designed to refine and prioritize target areas for subsequent advanced geophysical surveys.

The Company is currently conducting a comprehensive review and evaluation of all available data, together with available options, in respect of its Løkken Project.

Qualified Persons and Disclosure Statement

The technical information presented in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and reviewed and approved by Eric Roth, a Non-Executive Director of Teako and a Qualified Person under NI 43- 101. Mr. Roth holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from the University of Western Australia, is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), and is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists. Mr. Roth has over 35 years of experience in international minerals exploration and mining project evaluation.

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Norway, focusing on critical metals such as copper and zinc in massive sulfides. By leveraging leading-edge exploration technologies and strategic partnerships, Teako aims to address the growing demand for essential minerals while generating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

Teako, within its Norwegian Project Hub owns 62 projects 100% and holds a 10% economic interest in the four (4) rare earth elements ("REE") projects owned by Fritzøe Skoger AS and a 10% non-dilutive free carried ownership interest in a five (5) copper, gold and silver projects owned by Nordic Minerals AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of United Minerals Australia Pty Ltd as further described on the Company's website.

Teako's Project Hub, including the Løkken, Venna and Tynset main projects, covers an extensive land package prospective for copper, cobalt, zinc, gold, silver, platinum group elements (or "PGE"), uranium, antimony, molybdenum, tungsten and rare-earth-elements. The Project Hub strategy was initially developed from the Company's first-mover advantage in-country, leveraging both technical skill and strong local community engagement to acquire and advance groups of both core and non-core assets. Core assets such as the Løkken, Venna and Tynset projects remain integral to the Company's self-funded exploration programs, whereas the Company aims to retain exposure to exploration success on non-core assets through securing deals with strong partners. These deals, if secured, are intended to potentially bring in capital and/or ongoing cash flow, retain upside exposure, and reduce overall risk, thereby strengthening Teako's foundation.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Teako. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Teako. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements related to the expectations in relation to the expected exploration work and drilling, the timing of such exploration work and drilling, and the Company's business plans and operations and other matters. Although Teako believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Teako can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include but are not limited to, risks associated with the mineral exploration industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation impacting the mining industry, adverse weather conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. These and other risks are set out in more detail in Teako's interim Management's Discussion and Analysis, for the period ended October 31, 2025.

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Neither the CSE nor its market regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

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Source: Teako Minerals Corp.