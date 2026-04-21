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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 12:00 Uhr
45 Leser
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Cabonline Group AB (publ): Cabonline 2025 - a year of transformation

Cabonline strengthened its position in 2025 through continued technical transformation and an updated customer offering and brand. Several strategic contracts were secured, profitability improved and progress in sustainability continued.

Revenue amounted to SEK 4,391 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased to SEK 232 million, corresponding to a margin of 5.3%. The development reflects solid performance in publicly procured transport services and strong momentum in Flygtaxi in the second half of the year.

The public sector (B2P) remained a cornerstone of the business, with key contracts secured, including Stockholm school transport, Västtrafik and Helse Bergen. Business travel (B2B) revenue was stable, with new agreements signed with key partners. Flygtaxi delivered strong performance in the second half of the year and new agreements signed with SAS and Finnair.

"The year was characterised by continued transformation, strategic contract wins and improved results. Together with our solid foundation in sustainable mobility, this strengthens our position going forward," says Charlotta Söderlund, President and CEO of Cabonline.

During the year, Cabonline continued the rollout of new digital platforms for booking and dispatch, settlement, and communication with drivers and transporters. The company also updated its customer offering, including a new customer app with a clearer segmentation of the fleet, and took steps towards a more unified Nordic brand.

Sustainability remains a central part of Cabonline's strategy. By year-end, 76% of passenger vehicles were fossil-fuel-independent (electric and biogas), significantly exceeding the annual target of 50%.

More information
Further details are available in Cabonline's Annual and Sustainability Report 2025 (published 15 April). For media enquiries, please contact Cabonline's press office, +46 70 456 58 07, press@cabonline.com.

About Cabonline Group
Cabonline is the leading mobility provider in the Nordics, offering taxi services through a shared digital platform and strong local brands, including Sverigetaxi, TaxiKurir, Taxi Skåne, Umeå Taxi, Norgestaxi, FixuTaxi, Kovanen and Flygtaxi. With approximately 2,000 affiliated transporters and around 3,700 vehicles, Cabonline enables safe, accessible and sustainable mobility for the public sector, businesses and private travellers. Through its extended network, the Group is present in approximately 175 locations across Sweden, Norway and Finland. The Group generated revenue of approximately SEK 4.4 billion in 2025. More info: cabonlinegroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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