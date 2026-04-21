Bangladesh has introduced a new regulatory framework to develop utility-scale solar projects on land owned by public agencies, with the Bangladesh Power Development Board acting as the contracting authority.The government of Bangladesh has introduced a public-private partnership (PPP) framework for developing solar energy projects on land owned by public agencies, aiming to boost green power generation amid ongoing energy shocks. The Power Division last week unveiled the policy framework titled "Guidelines for Development of Renewable Energy Projects Using Land Owned by Government Agencies under ...

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