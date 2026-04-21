The current geopolitical situation once again highlights the risks of depending on fossil fuels and the increasing need to transform our energy supply. Solar and wind power have long been established as cost-efficient energy sources, and the International Energy Agency (IEA) has predicted a global 2.6-fold capacity growth between 2022 and 2030. Against this backdrop, The smarter E Europe alliance of exhibitions will spotlight the feasibility of a renewable energy system from June 23-25 in Munich. The Special Exhibit Renewables 24/7 uses best practices, presentations and live demos to show how a round-the-clock renewable energy supply can be achieved. To kick off the exhibition on June 23, The smarter E Europe will present an exclusive accompanying study, conducted in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems, that dispels common myths about system stability and provides scientific proof that such an energy system is viable. The study, Pathways to a Renewable Energy Supply uses Germany, where 60 percent of electricity is already generated by renewable sources as an example to demonstrate the supply security of a renewable energy system in leading industrial nations. More than 2,800 exhibitors and over 100,000 visitors from all over the world are expected to attend Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry.

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The special exhibit will take place as part of The smarter E Europe 2026 from June 23 to 25, 2026, at Messe München. Solar Promotion GmbH

Interested visitors can immerse themselves in the special exhibit's four thematic areas: industry, commerce, residential applications and mobility. In each area you can experience how power generation, storage, flexibilization and digitalization work together. While wind and solar are volatile and do not provide a constant power supply, solutions and technologies are already available today that allow companies, utilities, and consumers to manage fluctuations and surplus generation. "Electricity from solar and wind is already unbeatably cheap. The energy transition is unstoppable and delaying it will only damage the economy. Companies can reduce their energy costs long term and ensure competitiveness through renewable energy. Secure supply is guaranteed through flexibilization, the combination of intelligent storage, digital grid solutions and sector coupling," says Markus Elsässer, Founder and CEO of Solar Promotion GmbH.

The energy system of the future

The key to transforming the energy supply is the electrification of all areas from transportation and heat generation to industry. Electrification will act as a driver for innovation and economic growth. This, in turn, will increase added value, much more than through imported crude oil and gas. "With the special exhibit, we will highlight the right topics at the right time, showing that the energy transition is not only possible, but also makes sense from an economic, political and social point of view. It is down to us to seize this opportunity," says Jens Mohrmann, CEO of Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH Co. KG (FWTM). The special exhibit will be accompanied by live demos, discussions and expert presentations that will highlight the opportunities and challenges of the renewable energy system.

As Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, The smarter E Europe unites four exhibitions (Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe) and will take place at Messe München from June 23-25, 2026.

For more information, please visit: www.TheSmarterE.de

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Contacts:

Solar Promotion GmbH P.O. Box 100 170 75101 Pforzheim

Horst Dufner Tel.: +49 7231 58598-0 Fax: +49 7231 58598-28

dufner@solarpromotion.de

Press contact:

RYSM Schlesische Straße 26/c4 |10997 Berlin

Roberto Freiberger Tel.: +49 163 8430 943

roberto.freiberger@rysm.com

Solar Promotion GmbH P.O. Box 100 170 75101 Pforzheim

Peggy Härter-Zilay Tel.: +49 7231 58598-240

haerter-zilay@solarpromotion.com