Engine CX Design: Engine powered by Adoreboard Moves Customer Journey Insights from Black and White to Ultra-High Definition, Putting a Revenue Cost on Every Trust Failure

LONDON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Engine, the leading customer experience design and consultancy agency, today announces a landmark Trust Audit that changes how organisations understand, fix, and reimagine their customer experiences based on customer Trust, powered by the predictive insights platform Adoreboard.

The partnership with Adoreboard marks a fundamental shift from traditional Customer Experience measurement, moving beyond retrospective customer satisfaction indicators to a board-level commercial metric that connects how customers feel at every touchpoint to revenue outcomes, churn risk, and growth opportunity.

Engine's Trust Audit, powered by Adoreboard, enables customer journeys to be mapped through the lens of Trust and attaches a direct financial cost to every broken experience along the way. This contrasts with traditional approaches, which classify experiences as positive, negative, or neutral, or more recent advances in AI summarisation.

Announcing the partnership, Lisa Skinner, CEO at Engine, said:

"Organisations get stuck in a loop of measuring and fixing, measuring and fixing, because they can only see part of the picture. Our partnership with Adoreboard enables us to establish a trust baseline across the entire experience, identifying the moments that matter, anchored by customer emotion. With these insights, we can move clients from insight to action at a speed and accuracy previously not possible."

Engine partners with some of the world's leading brands, including Dubai Airport, LeShuttle and Sainsbury's, to deliver customer experience and journey insights that understand how customers feel, identify where to create value and address unmet needs.

Chris Johnston, CEO at Adoreboard, said the new partnership will enable brands to avail of best-in-class advisory services in customer experience design underpinned by world-class AI.

"Combining the depth of advisory experience from Engine with Adoreboard's speed of understanding customer Trust at scale unlocks significant value for customers. Translating this to revenue impact provides a major upgrade for current approaches to customer experience design."

AI firm Adoreboard was recently recognised at NVIDIA GTC 2026, showcasing its breakthrough in how AI can extract signals from customer feedback to pinpoint why customers might leave. The innovation known as Deep Semantic Clustering analyzes customer feedback 923 times faster than manual human analysis, reducing processing time per comment from 30 seconds to 0.03 seconds while increasing the quality of insight.

In a study of 20,000 customer survey results from a major North American telecommunications provider, Adoreboard's Customer Revenue Impact predicted, with 86% accuracy, which customers would leave, and when the model incorporated actual churn data, this increased to 99%.

About Engine

Engine is a customer experience design and consultancy agency that blends strategic thinking and world-class design to help organisations turn customer connections into trust, transformation, and growth. With studios in London and Dubai, Engine partners with leading global brands from FTSE 100 retailers to international airports and airlines to destination operators to reimagine and deliver experiences that change business performance. Learn more at enginecxdesign.com.

About Adoreboard

Adoreboard is the CX predictive intelligence platform that delivers Customer Revenue Impact. Using Emotion AI, the platform quantifies customer trust, surfaces hidden issues, and ranks them by financial exposure. CX leaders walk into board meetings with revenue numbers, not sentiment scores. From survey close to strategic narrative in minutes. Adoreboard is a Queen's University Belfast spin-out serving enterprise organisations across telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and technology.

For more information, visit www.adoreboard.com.

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