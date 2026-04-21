Atlanta Pools Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Excellence in Swimming Pool Design and Construction in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce Atlanta Pools as the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Swimming Pools category for Atlanta. This recognition highlights the company's long-standing commitment to quality, innovation, and creating outdoor living spaces that bring families and communities together.

As a second-generation business with over 40 years of experience, Atlanta Pools has built a strong reputation across North Georgia for delivering customized swimming pool solutions that combine functionality with visual appeal. The company specializes in designing and constructing premium pools tailored to each homeowner's vision, transforming backyards into inviting spaces for relaxation, entertainment, and connection.

At the core of Atlanta Pools' success is a dedication to personalized service. Every project begins with a thoughtful consultation process, allowing the team to understand each client's goals, preferences, and lifestyle. This collaborative approach ensures that every pool is not only beautifully designed but also enhances the overall living experience of the home.

"Our goal is to design and build outdoor living spaces that truly reflect how our clients want to enjoy their homes," says the Atlanta Pools team. "We take pride in delivering a personalized experience and creating spaces where families and friends can come together and make lasting memories."

Serving areas including Ball Ground, Canton, and surrounding communities, Atlanta Pools continues to be a trusted choice for homeowners seeking reliable and professional pool design and installation services. The company's team of experienced professionals brings a high level of craftsmanship and attention to detail to every project, ensuring long-lasting results that exceed expectations.

Atlanta Pools also places a strong emphasis on quality construction and dependable service. By combining decades of industry knowledge with proven building practices, the company consistently delivers projects that are both durable and visually striking. This commitment to excellence has helped Atlanta Pools maintain its reputation as a leader in the regional swimming pool industry.

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent market research that evaluates reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Being selected as the winner in the Swimming Pools category reflects Atlanta Pools' strong standing within the Atlanta market and its continued focus on delivering exceptional results.

As homeowners increasingly look to enhance their outdoor spaces, Atlanta Pools remains dedicated to helping clients bring their vision to life. With a legacy built on trust, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction, the company continues to set the standard for swimming pool design and construction in North Georgia.

About Atlanta Pools

Atlanta Pools is a second-generation swimming pool company serving North Georgia with over 40 years of experience. The company specializes in designing and building customized pools and outdoor living spaces that enhance the beauty and functionality of residential properties. Known for its quality workmanship and personalized approach, Atlanta Pools is dedicated to creating spaces where families and friends can gather and create lasting memories. For more information, visit www.atlantapools.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/atlanta-pools-wins-2026-consumer-choice-award-for-excellence-in-1159115