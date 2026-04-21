Chamblee Fence Company Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Chamblee Fence Company has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Fences category for Atlanta. This recognition reflects the company's long-standing reputation for quality craftsmanship, reliable service, and customer satisfaction across both residential and commercial markets.

A family-owned business since 1959, Chamblee Fence Company has been a trusted name in the Atlanta community for over six decades. Specializing in residential and commercial fencing and gate solutions, the company has built a strong legacy rooted in professionalism, expertise, and a commitment to delivering durable, high-quality results.

Chamblee Fence Company has consistently been recognized as a leader in its field, earning the Consumer Choice Award in Atlanta since 2014. This continued recognition highlights the company's dedication to maintaining high standards in both workmanship and customer service, setting it apart as a top provider in the home improvement sector.

"Our goal has always been to provide quality fencing solutions at competitive prices while delivering excellent customer service," said the Chamblee Fence Company team. "Being recognized once again with the Consumer Choice Award is a testament to the trust our customers have placed in us for generations."

The company offers a wide range of fencing and gate services tailored to meet the needs of homeowners, businesses, and property managers. From enhancing security and privacy to improving curb appeal and property value, Chamblee Fence Company works closely with clients to deliver solutions that are both functional and visually appealing.

As a licensed and insured contractor, Chamblee Fence Company prioritizes safety, reliability, and industry best practices. The company is also a proud member of the American Fence Association, the Better Business Bureau, and the Atlanta Home Builders Association, reinforcing its commitment to professionalism and ongoing industry involvement.

With decades of experience and a strong foundation as a family-run business, Chamblee Fence Company continues to serve the Atlanta market with integrity and consistency. Its long history of repeat recognition reflects not only its expertise but also its ability to adapt and meet the evolving needs of its clients.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Chamblee Fence Company's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the fencing industry and its continued commitment to delivering trusted, high-quality service.

About Chamblee Fence Company

Chamblee Fence Company is a family-owned fencing contractor based in Atlanta, Georgia, providing residential and commercial fencing and gate solutions since 1959. Known for its quality workmanship and customer-focused approach, the company offers durable, customized fencing services designed to enhance security, functionality, and curb appeal. Licensed and insured, Chamblee Fence Company is a proud member of the American Fence Association, Better Business Bureau, and Atlanta Home Builders Association. For more information, visit www.chambleefence.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/chamblee-fence-company-wins-2026-consumer-choice-award-in-atlant-1159118