Croft Tree Experts Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Excellence in Tree Services in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce Croft Tree Experts as the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Tree Services category for Ottawa. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to professional tree care, safety, and delivering reliable service backed by industry expertise.

As a locally owned and operated business, Croft Tree Experts has built a strong reputation within the Ottawa community for providing dependable and high-quality tree care services. The company is fully certified and insured, offering clients peace of mind while ensuring every project is completed to the highest standards of safety and professionalism.

At the core of Croft Tree Experts' approach is a focus on proactive tree care. Rather than simply addressing issues as they arise, the company emphasizes preventative maintenance and long-term tree health. This forward-thinking strategy helps homeowners and property managers protect their landscapes, reduce risk, and maintain the beauty and safety of their outdoor spaces.

"Our team is committed to delivering the highest quality tree care services while prioritizing safety, efficiency, and reliability," said the Croft Tree Experts team. "We take pride in using our knowledge and expertise to ensure every job is completed properly and on schedule."

Croft Tree Experts' team of skilled arborists brings a high level of training and experience to each project. Whether performing routine maintenance, tree removal, or specialized care, the team works with precision and attention to detail. Their ability to assess tree health and recommend appropriate solutions ensures clients receive informed, effective service tailored to their specific needs.

In addition to technical expertise, the company places a strong emphasis on customer service. Clear communication, transparent timelines, and dependable scheduling are key elements of the client experience. By combining professionalism with a personable approach, Croft Tree Experts has earned the trust of homeowners and businesses throughout the Ottawa region.

The company's commitment to efficiency and safety is evident in every aspect of its operations. By utilizing proper equipment, following best practices, and maintaining a well-trained team, Croft Tree Experts ensures that each project is completed safely and with minimal disruption to the surrounding environment.

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent market research that evaluates reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Being named the winner in the Tree Services category highlights Croft Tree Experts' strong reputation in Ottawa and its dedication to consistently exceeding client expectations.

As demand for reliable and professional tree care continues to grow, Croft Tree Experts remains focused on delivering services that support the long-term health and safety of trees across the region. This recognition reinforces the company's position as a trusted leader in tree services in Ottawa.

About Croft Tree Experts

Croft Tree Experts is a locally owned and operated tree care company based in Ottawa, Ontario. Fully certified and insured, the company specializes in proactive tree care services delivered by a team of experienced arborists. With a focus on safety, efficiency, and long-term tree health, Croft Tree Experts provides reliable, high-quality services tailored to residential and commercial clients. For more information, visit www.crofttreeexperts.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/croft-tree-experts-wins-2026-consumer-choice-award-for-excellenc-1159123