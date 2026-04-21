G Mining Ventures Corp.: G Mining Ventures Reports Q1 2026 Preliminary Gold Production of 31,846 oz

BROSSARD, Quebec, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GMIN, OTCQX: GMINF) reports preliminary production results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 from its 100%-owned Tocantinzinho Gold Mine ("TZ") in Pará State, Brazil. Results were in line with the Corporation's expectations.

Q1 2026 Preliminary Highlights

Gold produced : 31,846 oz

: 31,846 oz Gold sold : 33,776 oz

: 33,776 oz Average plant throughput : 11,811 tpd

: 11,811 tpd Average grade processed : 1.03 g/t Au

: 1.03 g/t Au Gold recovery : 90.3%

: 90.3% Strip ratio: 4.40x

"TZ delivered consistent operating performance during the first quarter, with results reflecting the planned sequencing of lower-grade material as mining activities focused on waste stripping and pit advancement," said Louis-Pierre Gignac, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This work supports access to higher-grade Phase 2 mineralization and positions the operation for a meaningful increase in grade and production in the second half of 2026, in line with our guidance."

Operational Results:

Table 1. Tocantinzinho Preliminary First Quarter 2026 Operational Results

Q1 20261 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 Mining Activities Ore Tonnes Mined kt 1,020 1,725 1,512 Waste Tonnes Mined kt 4,492 4,230 2,195 Total Tonnes Mined kt 5,512 5,955 3,707 Strip Ratio Waste/Ore 4.41 2.45 1.45 Processing Activities Total Tonnes Processed kt 1,063 1,077 904 Average Plant Throughput tpd 11,811 11,711 10,046 Average Gold Recovery - 90.3% 91.8% 87.7% Average Gold Grade Processed g/t Au 1.03 1.49 1.40 Gold Produced oz 31,846 47,346 35,578 Gold Sold oz 33,776 47,457 35,435

1 Q1 2026 operating results are preliminary and subject to final reconciliation. Comparative Q4 2025 and Q1 2025 operating data are derived from the Corporation's previously reported results.

Operational Commentary

TZ delivered stable operating performance during the first quarter, with throughput and recoveries in line with our operating plan. Slightly lower metallurgical recoveries were expected with a lower head grade. With the plant now operating at steady state, quarterly production variability is primarily driven by mine sequencing and grade profile.

Gold production reflected the planned processing of lower-grade, which was the primary driver of lower output relative to previous quarters. Stockpile rehandling and blending supported consistent plant feed during the quarter.

Mining activities focused on accelerated waste stripping and pit advancement to access higher-grade Phase 2 mineralization. As a result, the strip ratio increased to 4.4x and total material movement reached 5.5 Mt. This elevated stripping is taking place in Phase 2 and positions the operation for improved grades and stronger production in the second half of the year, in line with the Corporation's mine plan.

On Track to Deliver 2026 Guidance

The Corporation maintains its 2026 production guidance of 160,000 to 190,000 ounces of gold. Production is expected to be weighted toward the second half of the year, with approximately 62% of annual output forecast for H2 2026 as higher-grade Phase 2 mineralization is accessed in accordance with the mine plan.

First Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call and Webcast

The Corporation expects to release its first quarter 2026 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results. Participants may join using the following details:

Conference ID: 2432101

Toll-Free (North America) : 1 (800) 715-9871

: 1 (800) 715-9871 International : 1-646-307-1963

: 1-646-307-1963 Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p3ckizev



The conference call will also be accessible through the GMIN investor relations website at: https://investors.gmin.gold/English/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months following the call. Replay details will be posted to the GMIN website within 24 hours of the call at https://investors.gmin.gold/English/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Qualified Person

Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer of GMIN, a QP as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed the press release on behalf of the Corporation and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Mine in Brazil, supported by the Gurupi Project in Brazil and the Oko West Project in Guyana - all with significant exploration upside and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. GMIN trades on the TSX under the symbol "GMIN".

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gmin.gold or contact:

Jean-François Lemonde

Vice President, Investor Relations

514.299.4926

Jflemonde@gmin.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. While this press release focuses on production results during Q1-2026, such results are preliminary and subject to final reconciliation; as such, they constitute forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the planned sequencing of low-grade material as mining focused on waste stripping and pit advancement; (ii) the anticipated increase in grade and production in Q2-2026; (iii) the production results being in line with the Corporation's expectations and with guidance; (iv) the quoted comments and expectations of GMIN's President & Chief Executive Officer; and (v) more generally, the whole contents of the sections entitled "On Track to Deliver 2026 Guidance" and "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to GMIN continuing to generate strong free cash flow and strong profitability, those relating to the price of gold (in particular, the average realized gold price), and currency exchange rates, those outlined in the feasibility and other technical studies relating to GMIN's mining assets, those relating to government royalties, taxes and withholdings - as well as tax incentives (e.g., SUDAM in Brazil), and those underlying the items listed on the above sections entitled "On Track to Deliver 2026 Guidance" and "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) TZ will continue operating at steady state, enabling it to improve productivity; (ii) TZ will deliver production, recoveries and costs that will remain in line with expectations, enabling GMIN to meet 2026 guidance; (iii) advancement of Oko West will remain fully funded through construction, commissioning and ramp-up to commercial production, and will remain on schedule and within budget; (iv) GMIN will continue to deliver free cash flow; (v) any of GMIN's exploration activities will generate positive results, which will in turn lead to additional resources and reserves, and eventually to additional gold production; (vi) Oko West will deliver first gold pour in H2-2027 and GMIN will achieve 500,000 ounces of annual gold production by 2028; (vii) Oko West will be brought into commercial production; or (viii) GMIN will use TZ and Oko West to grow into the next intermediate producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. In addition, there can be no assurance that Brazil and/or Guyana will remain mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as several important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2026, for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, and (iii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.