A defining achievement has been reached in the evolution of hip preservation technology, the Polymotion Hip Resurfacing (PHR) IDE study has officially achieved full enrolment. On Friday, April 3rd, Dr. William Macaulay at NYU Langone performed the final procedure, bringing recruitment to a close and highlighting the growing interest in bone-conserving treatment options for young, active patients.

The study began on January 22, 2025, with the first procedures performed by Mr. Ronan Treacy at King Edward VII Hospital (Bermuda). Since then, enrolment progressed swiftly, reflecting strong surgeon engagement and rising patient demand for alternatives to conventional total hip replacement.

Mr. Treacy commented on the significance of this achievement:

"The complexity of completing the enrolment for this study across 10 sites should not be underestimated; the initial results are very promising, and we await the rigorous two-year outcomes with hopes for the future of joint replacement."

The Polymotion Hip Resurfacing System is an investigational device designed for active patients seeking bone-conserving alternatives to traditional hip replacement. Unlike contemporary metal-on-metal technologies, the Polymotion system combines a Vitamin E-infused polyethylene cup with a titanium-coated shell and a metal femoral cap, avoiding metal-on-metal articulation while maintaining excellent range of motion and implant stability.

Dr. Scott Marwin (NYU), one of the study investigators, highlighted the clinical significance of the technology:

"It has been an honour to participate in the Polymotion IDE study. After 22 years in hip resurfacing arthroplasty, I consider Polymotion the most significant implant advancement in over two decades. It introduces a new articulating couple, broadens indications, and preserves the functional benefits of traditional resurfacing, an unmatched combination. I look forward to its continued use, as it represents the next step in the long history of a very successful arthroplasty concept."

A Collaborative Effort Across Leading Centres

The success of the study's enrolment is the result of collaboration across some of the most respected orthopaedic centres in the U.S. and beyond. Surgeons contributing to the study include:

Mr. Ronan Treacy and Dr. Will Peckett King Edward VII (Bermuda)

Dr. Thomas Gross and Dr. Coleman Fowble Midlands Orthopaedics Neurosurgery (Columbia, SC)

Dr. Stephen Raterman Florida Medical Clinic Orlando Health (Tampa, FL)

Dr. William Macaulay, Dr. Scott Marwin, and Dr. Matthew Hepinstall NYU Langone (New York, NY)

Dr. Craig Della Valle Rush University Medical Center (Chicago, IL)

Dr. Michael Mont and Dr. Ronald Delanois Sinai Hospital (Baltimore, MD)

Dr. Anthony Carter Hampton Roads Orthopaedics (Newport News, VA)

Dr. Thomas Huff Oregon Health Science University (Portland, OR)

Dr. David Crawford Joint Implant Surgeons (New Albany, OH)

Dr. David Scott Orthopaedic Specialty Clinic (Spokane, WA)

Their collective expertise and commitment have been instrumental in reaching this milestone.

Sharat Kusuma, President of JointMedica, emphasised the scale of the achievement:

"Completing enrolment of 238 patients in just 13 months is a tremendous achievement for JointMedica and a powerful reminder that small, focused, agile orthopaedic companies can execute at an exceptional level. I want to thank our investigators, participating surgeons, research coordinators, and site teams across all 10 IDE sites, as well as the entire JointMedica team. This was truly a company-wide effort, with every single JointMedica team member contributing to the outcome, including our Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Finance, Regulatory, Quality, R&D/Engineering, and Marketing teams, who helped ensure implant availability, strong site engagement, and an efficient experience for participating centers. As we move into the follow-up phase of the study, we look forward to working closely with our sites to maintain strong postoperative follow-up and develop a deep understanding of the clinical results from this important IDE cohort."

What Comes Next

With enrolment now complete, the study enters its next critical phase, patient follow-up. Over the next two years, investigators will closely monitor outcomes to evaluate safety, performance, and long-term benefits.

Steve Meakins, Vice President Quality and Regulatory Affairs, added:

"I am delighted that we have been able to complete recruitment to this study so quickly, and fully in accordance with our stringent IDE study protocol. We look forward to seeing the clinical results in due course that we fully expect to reaffirm the excellent patient outcomes associated with hip resurfacing."

For patients and the orthopaedic community, this milestone represents an important step forward in expanding options for active individuals seeking bone-preserving hip solutions. As follow-up data becomes available, the Polymotion system may set new standards in hip resurfacing care.

We extend our sincere thanks to all participating surgeons, patients, and study teams whose dedication and collaboration made this achievement possible.

For More Information

To learn more about the Polymotion Hip Resurfacing System and the IDE study, please contact: cs@jointmedica.com

About JointMedica

JointMedica will be the leading developer of transformative hip arthroplasty solutions, with dedication to the highest quality manufacturing and industry-leading clinical performance.

Leveraging over two decades of dedicated research and development, JointMedica focuses primarily on hip arthroplasty, prominently featuring the Polymotion Hip Resurfacing System. With distinctive innovation, strategic partnerships with industry leading surgeons, and continuous expansion in manufacturing capabilities, JointMedica looks forward to providing solutions to patients and healthcare providers.

Visit: www.jointmedica.com

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Contacts:

CS@jointmedica.com