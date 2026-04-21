TaxConnex, LLCÆ: TaxConnex Achieves World-Class NPS of 87, Outpacing Industry Benchmarks and Reinforcing Commitment to Exceptional Client Service

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / TaxConnex, a full-service sales, use, and telecom tax outsourcing provider, announced today that it has achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 87 - solidifying its position as a world-class service provider and significantly outperforming industry benchmarks.

Net Promoter Score (NPS) is a widely recognized metric used to measure client loyalty and satisfaction based on one simple question: "How likely is it that you would recommend our company to a friend or colleague?" Scores range from -100 to +100, with scores above 50 considered excellent and scores above 70 classified as world-class.

TaxConnex's 2026 NPS score of 87 stands in stark contrast to the accounting industry benchmark of 55 this year (up from 38 last year) highlighting not only TaxConnex's consistent excellence, but also the widening gap between its service model and other providers. This is the sixth year in a row that TaxConnex has achieved a world-class rating.

Here are some results from their 2026 client survey that further reinforce their performance:

87.3% of respondents identifying as promoters

90.9% of respondents are extremely likely to continue working with TaxConnex, with 100% at least somewhat likely

The most important attribute leading to the desire to continue to work with TaxConnex is the quality of service

76% of respondents say TaxConnex's compliance services exceed expectations

0 detractors (an exceptionally rare achievement)

Average NPS of 9.6 out of 10

"As we continue to grow, maintaining this level of client satisfaction is our top priority," said Robert Dumas, Founder and Managing Partner at TaxConnex. "We've built our model around delivering not just compliance, but confidence. By combining experienced practitioners with purpose-built technology, we're able to provide a level of service that truly sets us apart."

While many providers in the tax and compliance space struggle to exceed even industry-average NPS benchmarks, TaxConnex continues to distinguish itself through its high-touch, practitioner-led approach. The company's model, blending human expertise with proprietary technology, enables clients to offload the complexity of sales tax while maintaining full confidence in accuracy and compliance.

Learn more about TaxConnex's end-to-end compliance solutions at www.taxconnex.com .

CONTACT:

Dana Glaze

Director, Marketing

dana.glaze@taxconnex.com

SOURCE: TaxConnex

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/taxconnexr-achieves-world-class-nps-of-87-outpacing-industry-ben-1157678