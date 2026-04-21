Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTCQB: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa") announces that Ms. Anita D Stevenson-Patterson has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective April 20, 2026. The Company thanks her for her service and contributions during her tenure as a director and wishes her continued success in her future endeavors.

About Casa Minerals Inc.

Casa Minerals Inc. is a company engaged in gold exploration in two prominent regions: Arizona and British Columbia, Canada. The company is involved in gold exploration on the Congress Gold Mine, a past producing mine located in Arizona. The company is also active in copper-gold exploration in British Columbia, Canada. Casa Minerals' management team has a track record of numerous discoveries in the exploration sector. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits.

For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.casaminerals.com/.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology President, CEO and Director

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Casa Minerals Inc.