Messer brings more than 20 years of global banking experience across securities services, rates, and prime brokerage

Capitolis, the financial technology company, announced the appointment of Mary Messer as Head of North America Sales, effective April 20. Reporting to Melanie Carucci, Global Head of Sales at Capitolis, Messer will lead efforts to deepen and grow bank and investor relationships across North America for both Capitolis' Capital Marketplace and Portfolio Optimization businesses.

Messer brings more than 20 years of global banking experience with leadership roles spanning rates, prime brokerage, derivatives clearing, custody and fund services, and securities services. Most recently, she served as Managing Director and Head of North America Bank Sales for Securities Services at Citi, leading strategic client relationships with major global banks. Prior to Citi, Messer spent over 15 years at J.P. Morgan, holding senior roles across derivatives clearing, collateral management, custody and fund services, and rates markets.

"We are excited to welcome Mary to Capitolis," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO Founder of Capitolis. "Her deep experience leading bank sales and strategic client engagements across global financial institutions brings exactly what we need as we scale our business. Mary's ability to build strong, trusted relationships will be critical to delivering even greater value to our clients."

"Capitolis has pioneered solutions that create real economic value for our clients, enabling them to do more of the kind of business that strengthens their balance sheets and the broader market," said Mary Messer, Head of North America Sales at Capitolis. "I'm excited to help deliver that value across North America, supporting our clients while contributing to the overall strength and stability of financial markets."

Capitolis continues to build on its strong momentum driven by new product launches, record business performance, an expanded client network, and key leadership appointments across its management team.

About Capitolis

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered, State Street, and UBS.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services. In March 2026, Fortune included Capitolis on its list of America's Most Innovative Companies for 2026. Capitolis was recognized on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Financial Services and Innovation Technology categories and honored for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards. The company has been included on CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies list for the past three years, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list in consecutive years, and was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of The World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. American Banker recognized Capitolis among the Best Places to Work in Fintech, and the company was named by Crain's New York Business as one of New York City's Best Places to Work in 2025 for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260421252302/en/

Contacts:

Jonathan Yohannan

Sloane

jyohannan@sloanepr.com



Brian Zilberfarb

Capitolis

brianz@capitolis.com