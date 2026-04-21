AMC Health Deepens Its Role as the Trusted Operational Partner for Decentralized Clinical Trials with the Appointment of Keith Tode as EVP

As demand from sponsors and CROs for proven, large-scale remote patient monitoring (RPM) capabilities continues to accelerate, AMC Health expands its decentralized clinical trial (DCT) program, bringing more than 20 years of real-world RPM delivery to bear on the operational challenges that matter most to the life sciences industry.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / AMC Health, a leader in remote patient monitoring and decentralized clinical trial services, today announced the appointment of Keith Tode as Executive Vice President of Decentralized Clinical Trials. The appointment reflects growing demand from biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical sponsors, medical device companies, and contract research organizations (CROs) seeking an operational partner with the scale, infrastructure, and regulatory rigor required to successfully execute decentralized and hybrid clinical trials.

AMC Health has delivered remote patient monitoring programs to some of the most underserved and geographically dispersed patient populations in the United States, including rural communities where access to in-person care remains limited. This history of large-scale, real-world RPM delivery positions AMC Health as a trusted operating partner for decentralized and hybrid clinical research.

Sponsors and CROs increasingly select AMC Health because the company delivers what much of the DCT market lacks: a proven operating partner, not simply a technology platform, point solution, or software vendor. With more than two decades of experience delivering RPM programs at scale across complex, regulated environments and broad patient populations, AMC Health brings a depth of clinical and operational experience that translates directly to modern clinical trial execution.

AMC Health's decentralized clinical trial capabilities are trusted by leading global life sciences organizations, with experience supporting studies and programs for well-recognized sponsors and partners, including Genentech, GSK, IQVIA, and Biogen. This experience underscores AMC Health's ability to operate at enterprise scale while meeting the rigorous expectations of top-tier pharmaceutical and clinical research organizations.

"Sponsors and CROs come to AMC Health because they need a partner who has already solved the hard operational problems," said Nesim Bildirici, Chief Executive Officer of AMC Health. "Our 20-year history of delivering RPM programs at scale is what differentiates us in the decentralized clinical trial market, and the growing demand we're seeing from the life sciences industry confirms that."

Proven Operations. Clinical-Grade Infrastructure. Immediately Deployable.

AMC Health's decentralized clinical trial program is not a new offering; it is the formalization and expansion of capabilities that sponsors and CROs have already relied upon in active studies. The company has supported decentralized and hybrid trials across therapeutic areas and study designs, delivering the operational infrastructure required to keep trials on protocol, on timeline, and on budget.

Together, these capabilities form a fully integrated operating infrastructure designed to remove execution risk from decentralized and hybrid trials, including:

Clinical-grade RPM operations using FDA Class II-cleared connected devices and wearables, supported by a 24/7 monitoring center

GCP-compliant virtual trial infrastructure, including telehealth facilitation, eConsent, eCOA/PRO capture, and 21 CFR Part 11-compliant platforms

Enterprise-level privacy and security, anchored by HITRUST Certification

Patient engagement and retention, delivered through a nationwide, nurse-led virtual medical home network

End-to-end device logistics, from procurement and configuration to deployment and retrieval at scale

AMC Health's modular engagement model is designed to align with how clinical research teams actually operate and has driven rapid adoption across sponsors and CROs supporting decentralized and hybrid studies.

Leadership to Support Continued Growth

As Executive Vice President of Decentralized Clinical Trials, Keith Tode brings extensive experience across the life sciences industry, having held senior leadership roles at PAREXEL, MCRA (an IQVIA company), Cardiovascular Clinical Sciences, and Thomson Reuters Life Sciences. His career has focused on scaling operations across complex regulatory environments, digital health platforms, and emerging technologies, with a consistent emphasis on expanding patient access and participation across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device development.

"Throughout my career, I've worked at the intersection of operations, regulatory strategy, and digital health," said Keith Tode. "Sponsors and CROs consistently struggle to find partners who can bring all of those elements together at scale. AMC Health does exactly that."

A Track Record Sponsors and CROs Can Verify

AMC Health's credibility in the clinical research market is grounded in a recognized operational history supporting some of the most demanding healthcare programs in the country. Long-standing partnerships with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, major national and regional payers, and major health systems reflect institutional trust earned through consistent performance, rigorous compliance, and clinical excellence.

When sponsors or CROs engage AMC Health, they are not onboarding a new entrant to the DCT market. They are partnering with an organization that has spent decades building the clinical infrastructure, regulatory expertise, and operational discipline required to support decentralized clinical research.

About AMC Health

AMC Health is a remote patient monitoring and decentralized clinical trial services company with more than 20 years of proven operational experience. Trusted by sponsors and CROs across the life sciences industry, as well as leading healthcare organizations including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, major national and regional payers, and major health systems, AMC Health delivers modular RPM and DCT operating-partner services. These capabilities support fully remote and hybrid clinical trial designs.

AMC Health is the partner of choice for sponsors and CROs who demand proven capabilities, clinical-grade infrastructure, and a validated track record of results. For more information, visit www.amchealth.com.

Contact Information

Gary Feiner

Director of Marketing

hello@amchealth.com

(877) 262-2240

SOURCE: AMC Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/amc-health-deepens-its-role-as-the-trusted-operational-partner-for-de-1148008