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ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Oshyn Launches AI-First UX Practice to Bridge the Enterprise Gap Between Human Design and AI Agent Discovery

New service ensures brands remain "transactable" and visible to autonomous agents and answer engines.

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Oshyn, a leading digital technology and experience agency, today announced the launch of its AI-First UX design service. This new practice helps enterprises bridge the gap between traditional web design and Agent Experience Optimization (AXO), making digital ecosystems accessible to the AI agents and answer engines that now mediate the user journey.

Closing the Gap in AI Visibility
As AI agents move from research to autonomous transactions, making reservations and initiating purchases, the majority of websites are being left behind. Traditional designs, built for human visual navigation, often prove opaque to the Large Language Models (LLMs) that now mediate the buyer's journey.

"We are entering an era where your website's most important user might not be a person, but an agent acting on their behalf," said Diego Rebosio, CEO of Oshyn. "Our AI-First UX practice ensures brands remain visible and 'transactable' in AI-generated shortlists, while our Agentic DXP Development service allows us to build the complex infrastructure required for this shift at record speeds."

AI-First UX: Designing for the Machine Reader
The AI-First UX Design practice transforms traditional websites into agent-ready ecosystems by treating the machine reader as a first-class citizen alongside the human visitor. By embedding "parsability" into the core of the experience, Oshyn ensures that brand capabilities are not just visually present but structurally undeniable to the LLMs and agents that now mediate the buyer's journey.

Beyond simple visibility, the service focuses on semantic authority, structuring content so that AI systems see it as verifiable evidence of expertise. This strategic alignment ensures that when an agent is tasked with researching or shortlisting vendors, it can find, extract, and confidently recommend your services without the friction of non-semantic code or vague storytelling.

Preparing for the 2026 Shift
The launch arrives as the "agentic transition" accelerates. With autonomous procurement systems expected to reach mainstream adoption by year-end, the integration of design that AI can "see" and development that can keep pace with AI-driven markets is no longer optional.

For more information on bridging the AI gap, visit oshyn.com.

ABOUT OSHYN
Oshyn is a digital technology agency that specializes in helping marketing teams and their agencies build and maintain high-performance websites using market-leading platforms such as Adobe Experience Manager, Sitecore, Contentstack, and Optimizely. For 25 years, Oshyn has delivered compelling customer experiences that drive business growth, earning a reputation for excellence while working with top-tier organizations across healthcare, hospitality, and financial services.

Contact:
Patrick Wirz, VP of Marketing
pwirz@oshyn.com
213-483-1770

SOURCE: Oshyn



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/oshyn-launches-ai-first-ux-practice-to-bridge-the-enterprise-gap-1158416

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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