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ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
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WHILL Inc: WHILL Accelerates Global Expansion Across North America, EMEA, and Asia, Reaching 25 Airports and Facilities Worldwide

Strategic Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Growth

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / WHILL, Inc., a global leader in mobility solutions, today announced continued expansion of its autonomous driving services across North America, EMEA, and Asia, underscoring the company's rapid global growth and operational scale.

In 2025, WHILL accelerated its global expansion across North America, Europe, and Asia, growing to a presence in 25 airports and facilities worldwide today. These deployments span major international hubs and leading healthcare institutions, reinforcing WHILL's position as the only commercial operator globally delivering autonomous mobility services at scale.

Building on this momentum, WHILL plans to launch operations in four additional airports in Q2 of 2026, starting with Paris Orly Airport and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, further expanding access to safe, seamless mobility for passengers with reduced mobility while helping airports address rising demand and operational complexity.

Across its global operations, WHILL has delivered 1 million while maintaining a perfect safety record, reflecting the company's rigorous approach to safety, reliability, and operational excellence.

Leadership Appointments to Support Continued Global Growth

To support its global expansion, WHILL announced a series of strategic leadership appointments aimed at strengthening regional execution, accelerating market adoption, and deepening relationships with airlines, airports, healthcare systems, and service providers.

Shane Bogni has been appointed President of WHILL for North America and EMEA. In this role, he will lead commercial strategy, customer experience, and regional operations, driving continued expansion across airports, airlines, and healthcare systems. Bogni brings more than 30 years of aviation leadership experience, most recently at Delta Air Lines, where he led large-scale, multi-site operations across more than 100 airports. He has managed teams of over 1,300 employees and held P&L responsibility exceeding $130 million, with a strong track record of driving operational performance, building high-performing teams, and leading complex transformation initiatives. Bogni will report to WHILL Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Satoshi Sugie, further strengthening the company's ability to scale with operational excellence.

Mike Dubis has joined WHILL as Vice President of Business Development for North America, reporting to Bogni. Dubis brings nearly two decades of experience in aviation and airport operations, with a strong track record of scaling airport services, managing P&L, and building airline and airport partnerships. He has led multi-site airport operations across the U.S., managing more than 2,000 staff at EWR, SEA, SLC, PDX, LAS, SFO, PHX, TUS, MDW, and ORD. He held full P&L responsibility for over $100 million in annual revenue across aviation and facility services at UNIFI/Prospect.

Matthias Pape joined WHILL as Vice President of Business Development for EMEA in 2025, reporting to Bogni. A seasoned aviation and airport operations leader, he brings over 25 years of industry experience, including serving as Chief Commercial Officer at Bahrain Airport Services and Senior Vice President Business Development at Swissport International. He has deep expertise in P&L ownership, international expansion, and large-scale operational execution. Having lived and worked across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, Matthias adds a global perspective and cross-cultural expertise that will accelerate WHILL's growth across the region.

For more information about WHILL's autonomous mobility service, visit

https://whill.inc/us/autonomous-service

###

About WHILL, Inc.

WHILL has given consumers worldwide a way to experience new ways to move and do the activities they love. Our innovative design combines state-of-the-art technology with an approachable and pleasing aesthetic, providing users with increased confidence and independence. In addition to our fleet of mobility devices, WHILL connects the world through its autonomous and on-site fleet mobility services by making public spaces like airports, hospitals, and convention centers more accessible. https://whill.inc

Press contact: Chris Addeo, VP, Marketing - chris.addeo@whill.inc

SOURCE: WHILL Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/whill-accelerates-global-expansion-across-north-america-emea-and-asia-reaching-25-ai-1158972

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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