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WKN: A2QN4K | ISIN: US05601C1053 | Ticker-Symbol: BGK0
Frankfurt
21.04.26 | 12:31
5,550 Euro
+11,00 % +0,550
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BGSF INC Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1005,60014:56
ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
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BGSF, Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results and Earnings Conference Call

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF), a growing provider of workforce solutions for the specialized property management industry, today announces that it will release its fiscal 2026 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after the market close. In conjunction with the release, management will host an earnings conference call, a live teleconference, and a webcast at 9:00 am ET on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Interested participants may dial 1-844-481-3017 (Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-1882 (International) and ask to join the BGSF earnings call. A call replay will be available until Thursday, May 14, 2026. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-669-9658 (Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and enter the access code 6626979. The live webcast is accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.bgsf.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About BGSF

BGSF provides best-in-class property management resources and solutions to growing apartment and luxury communities, as well as commercial properties, and was awarded Supplier Company of the Year by the National Apartment Association in recent years. Through its exclusive and semi-exclusive agreements with some of the largest property management companies in North America, BGSF offers differentiated advantages to clients, including trained talent and unique technological platforms that maximize efficiencies in the growing residential and commercial leased property industries. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

CONTACT:

Steven Hooser or Sandy Martin
Three Part Advisors
ir@bgsf.com
214.872.2710 or 214.616.2207

SOURCE: BGSF, INC.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/bgsf-inc.-announces-timing-of-first-quarter-fiscal-2026-results-and-earnings-conference-c-1159019

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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