Action Car Detailing Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Automobile Detailing in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Action Car Detailing has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Automobile Detailing category for Winnipeg. This recognition reflects the company's strong reputation for precision, professionalism, and its commitment to delivering high-quality automotive care.

Since 2011, Action Car Detailing has established itself as one of Winnipeg's leading auto detailing providers. Known for its attention to detail and use of advanced equipment, the company offers a full range of services designed to restore, protect, and enhance vehicles both inside and out.

Action Car Detailing specializes in interior cleaning and sanitation, paint correction, polishing, ceramic coating, and window tinting. By combining industry-leading technology with skilled workmanship, the team ensures each vehicle receives a thorough and high-standard treatment. This focus on quality and consistency has earned the company a loyal client base across Winnipeg.

"We're proud to be recognized as a Consumer Choice Award winner. Our team is committed to delivering consistent, high-quality results while ensuring every vehicle is treated with care and precision. This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us every day," said the Action Car Detailing team.

A key differentiator for Action Car Detailing is its accreditation and commitment to industry standards. The company is fully licensed and insured and is the only detailing shop in Winnipeg accredited by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI). In addition, it is a member of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business and the Better Business Bureau, where it holds an A+ rating.

The company's technicians are factory trained in Ceramic Pro coating installation, ensuring clients receive expert-level application and long-lasting protection for their vehicles. Strict safety practices are followed on every job, reinforcing the company's dedication to both quality service and customer peace of mind.

Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner highlights Action Car Detailing's dedication to excellence and its strong standing within the Winnipeg automotive industry.

As demand for professional detailing services continues to grow, Action Car Detailing remains focused on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. With a proven track record and a commitment to high standards, the company is well-positioned to continue serving Winnipeg drivers for years to come.

About Action Car Detailing

Action Car Detailing is a Winnipeg-based auto detailing company established in 2011, offering a wide range of services including interior cleaning, sanitation, paint correction, polishing, ceramic coating, and window tinting. Equipped with advanced technology and staffed by trained professionals, the company delivers high-quality results at competitive pricing. Action Car Detailing is fully licensed and insured, MPI accredited, and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Learn more at www.actioncardetailing.ca

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/action-car-detailing-recognized-as-2026-consumer-choice-award-wi-1159114