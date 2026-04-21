Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING: Pacifica liefert hochgradige Treffer - Phase II trifft genau ins Ziel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Action Car Detailing Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Automobile Detailing in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Action Car Detailing has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Automobile Detailing category for Winnipeg. This recognition reflects the company's strong reputation for precision, professionalism, and its commitment to delivering high-quality automotive care.

Since 2011, Action Car Detailing has established itself as one of Winnipeg's leading auto detailing providers. Known for its attention to detail and use of advanced equipment, the company offers a full range of services designed to restore, protect, and enhance vehicles both inside and out.

Action Car Detailing specializes in interior cleaning and sanitation, paint correction, polishing, ceramic coating, and window tinting. By combining industry-leading technology with skilled workmanship, the team ensures each vehicle receives a thorough and high-standard treatment. This focus on quality and consistency has earned the company a loyal client base across Winnipeg.

"We're proud to be recognized as a Consumer Choice Award winner. Our team is committed to delivering consistent, high-quality results while ensuring every vehicle is treated with care and precision. This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us every day," said the Action Car Detailing team.

A key differentiator for Action Car Detailing is its accreditation and commitment to industry standards. The company is fully licensed and insured and is the only detailing shop in Winnipeg accredited by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI). In addition, it is a member of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business and the Better Business Bureau, where it holds an A+ rating.

The company's technicians are factory trained in Ceramic Pro coating installation, ensuring clients receive expert-level application and long-lasting protection for their vehicles. Strict safety practices are followed on every job, reinforcing the company's dedication to both quality service and customer peace of mind.

Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner highlights Action Car Detailing's dedication to excellence and its strong standing within the Winnipeg automotive industry.

As demand for professional detailing services continues to grow, Action Car Detailing remains focused on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. With a proven track record and a commitment to high standards, the company is well-positioned to continue serving Winnipeg drivers for years to come.

About Action Car Detailing
Action Car Detailing is a Winnipeg-based auto detailing company established in 2011, offering a wide range of services including interior cleaning, sanitation, paint correction, polishing, ceramic coating, and window tinting. Equipped with advanced technology and staffed by trained professionals, the company delivers high-quality results at competitive pricing. Action Car Detailing is fully licensed and insured, MPI accredited, and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Learn more at www.actioncardetailing.ca

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/action-car-detailing-recognized-as-2026-consumer-choice-award-wi-1159114

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.