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ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
60 Leser
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Children's Dental World Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Orthodontists in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Children's Dental World has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Orthodontists category for Winnipeg. This recognition reflects the clinic's strong reputation for comprehensive, family-focused dental care and its commitment to delivering positive, supportive experiences for patients of all ages.

Since opening its doors in 2007, Children's Dental World has become a trusted part of the Winnipeg community. With three convenient locations, the clinic is dedicated to making high-quality dental and orthodontic care accessible for families across the region. Its ability to provide a wide range of services under one roof allows patients to receive consistent care throughout different stages of life.

Children's Dental World offers both pediatric and orthodontic services, ensuring a seamless continuum of care. Pediatric services are available in-chair as well as through complete treatment under general anesthetic, providing flexible options tailored to each child's needs. For orthodontic care, the clinic offers advanced solutions, including Invisalign treatment through its APEX providers, serving patients of all ages.

"Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is an honour for our entire team," said the Children's Dental World team. "We are committed to providing caring, comprehensive dental and orthodontic services for families in our community. This recognition reflects the trust our patients place in us every day."

A key strength of Children's Dental World is its team of more than 14 providers, all dedicated to delivering compassionate, patient-centred care. By fostering a welcoming and supportive environment, the clinic helps ensure that every visit is comfortable and positive, particularly for younger patients who may feel anxious about dental care.

The clinic's family-oriented approach allows it to build long-term relationships with patients, supporting their oral health from childhood through adulthood. By combining preventive care, specialized pediatric services, and orthodontic treatments, Children's Dental World provides a comprehensive solution for families seeking reliable and consistent dental care.

Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner highlights Children's Dental World's dedication to excellence and its strong standing within the Winnipeg community.

As dental care continues to evolve, Children's Dental World remains focused on expanding its services and maintaining the high standard of care that has defined its success. With a commitment to innovation, accessibility, and compassionate service, the clinic is well-positioned to continue supporting healthy smiles for years to come.

About Children's Dental World
Children's Dental World is a Winnipeg-based dental clinic established in 2007, offering pediatric and orthodontic services across three convenient locations. The clinic provides in-chair pediatric care, treatment under general anesthetic, and orthodontic solutions including Invisalign through APEX providers. With a team of over 14 dedicated professionals, Children's Dental World is committed to delivering compassionate, comprehensive care for patients of all ages. Learn more at www.childrensdentalworld.ca

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/childrens-dental-world-recognized-as-2026-consumer-choice-award-1159130

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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