EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Secures $1.5 Billion of Construction Financing for Two Fully Leased Hyperscale Data Centers in Northern Virginia

Over 1.4 GWs of Capacity Currently Under Development by EdgeCore in Northern and Central Virginia

STERLING, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, today announced the completion of two financial transactions totaling $1.5 billion to fund construction of two single tenant, hyperscale data centers in Northern Virginia, AS01 and AS02. These transactions are the latest in a series of planned financings across the EdgeCore portfolio and were conducted in conjunction with its owner, Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, acting on behalf of its clients.

At full build-out, EdgeCore's AS01 and AS02 data centers in Sterling, VA will be capable of supporting a combined 114 MW of critical load and will be engineered to exceed high-density AI and cloud requirements across 685,000 square feet of space. Power for both data centers will be provided by Dominion Energy. Initial occupancy of AS01 is scheduled for November 2026 with initial occupancy of AS02 quickly following in July 2027.

"Today's financial announcement is especially exciting for EdgeCore as it is directly related to our accelerated growth plans throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia in support of the AI revolution," said Lee Kestler, CEO of EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. "EdgeCore's community investment and controlled real estate development roadmap expands the economic benefits of digital infrastructure to Culpeper and Louisa County, Virginia, providing our hyperscale customers with access to gigascale capacity, reliable power availability and inter-dependent compute within a two-hour drive of Ashburn."

Financing for the AS01 loan was structured as a Green Loan in alignment with the latest Green Loan Principles as published by the Loan Market Association, Asia Pacific Loan Market Association and the Loan Syndications & Trading Association, as well as EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure's 2025 Green Finance Framework. ING Capital LLC served as the sole Green Loan Structuring Agent.

"EdgeCore's ability to include a green loan component in this transaction is important to us given our focus on ensuring the construction and operation of our facilities is as sustainable as possible," said Julie Brewer, EVP of Finance, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. "Further, we are fortunate to have the continuing support of Partners Group in ensuring the financial stability required to rapidly develop hyperscale AI and cloud data center capacity throughout Virginia and EdgeCore's wider portfolio."

"The development of these assets in Virginia, one of the largest data center markets in the world, reflects our conviction in the growing demand for capacity," added Fentress Boyse, Member of Management, Infrastructure Americas, Partners Group. "EdgeCore has quickly built a strong presence in this particular market across multiple strategic locations, in line with our expansion plans. The company's broader portfolio continues to go from strength to strength, reaching 1.8 gigawatts of capacity delivered or under development across approximately seven million square feet earlier this year."

EdgeCore's $1.5 billion debt financing is comprised of two limited-recourse senior secured term loans. The transactions were led by a consortium of coordinating lead arrangers including Apterra Infrastructure Capital, LLC; Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock; and ING Capital LLC. Apterra and ING served as administrative agents. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as borrower's/sponsor's counsel, and Milbank served as underwriters' counsel.

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud and internet companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center campuses that are designed for density. Privately held and backed by committed equity, EdgeCore enables hyperscale customer requirements by proactively investing in regions that provide the land and power necessary to support and scale AI and cloud technology. While working thoughtfully with the communities in which we do business, our data center campuses are built at scale to meet key performance specifications, safety metrics and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has data center campuses in six North American markets with plans to expand into new regions in 2026 and beyond. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.

About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2'000 professionals and over USD 185 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Courtney Gaudet

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

courtney.gaudet@edgecore.com

SOURCE: EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/edgecore-digital-infrastructure-secures-1.5-billion-of-construct-1159298