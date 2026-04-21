Thompson Launches Impact Consulting Division to Help Nonprofits Scale and Sustain Growth

New division extends Thompson's proven growth and operational expertise to both nonprofits and businesses seeking measurable, sustainable performance

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / At a time when many mission-driven organizations are under increasing pressure to deliver measurable outcomes with limited resources, Thompson today announced the launch of Thompson Impact Consulting, a new strategic advisory and operational consulting division designed to help nonprofits, public agencies, and mission-driven enterprises strengthen performance and scale sustainably.

Built on Thompson's own transformation from a single-state organization into a $60MM multi-state leader across the Southeast, the new division brings practical, field-tested expertise to organizations seeking to align mission with operational discipline and long-term financial strength.

That experience is now the service.

"Mission without discipline is fragile," said Will Jones, CEO of Thompson. "We've lived the hard work of building operational strength-financial clarity, leadership alignment, and accountability-so we can deliver on our mission consistently. Thompson Impact Consulting exists to help other organizations build that same foundation and scale their impact with confidence."

The consulting division will be led by Cecilia Haag, President of Thompson Impact Consulting, former Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer for Thompson, who played a central role in the organization's growth, market expansion, and operational transformation.

Haag brings experience leading strategic initiatives at organizations including Insperity, Nissan, and Avon, with a track record of aligning strategy and execution, strengthening operations, and scaling performance in complex environments.

"We've seen firsthand that when organizations operate with clarity, accountability, and strong leadership, both financial performance and mission outcomes improve," said Haag. "Our focus is helping organizations build that foundation-so impact is not just aspirational, but sustainable."

Driving Measurable Impact Across Mission-Driven Organizations

Thompson Impact Consulting partners with mission-driven organizations, both private and nonprofit, to align strategy, leadership, and operations; ensuring resources, people, and systems move from intention to measurable performance.

Core service areas include:

Strategic growth and market expansion

Operational and financial performance improvement

Leadership development and organizational alignment

Program design, replication, and scaling

The division is designed to help organizations strengthen stewardship-ensuring that resources, people, and systems are aligned to deliver meaningful, measurable outcomes.

Early engagement is already underway with organizations seeking to improve operational clarity, strengthen financial sustainability, and scale their impact in a rapidly evolving landscape.

About Thompson Impact Consulting

Thompson Impact Consulting is a strategic advisory and operational consulting division of Thompson, focused on helping mission-driven organizations build sustainable performance through operational discipline, leadership alignment, and scalable growth strategies.

Learn more at: https://www.thompsonimpact.com

Media Contact

Elaine George

Strategic Coordinator

egeorge@thompsoncff.org

980-333-5698

LinkedIn: @Thompson-

IG: @Thompsoncff

About Thompson

Founded in North Carolina more than 140 years ago, Thompson is a leading social services organization dedicated to strengthening children, families, and communities through mental health, education, foster care, and family stability programs. Today, Thompson serves vulnerable populations across five states in the Southeast: Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Learn more at: www.thompsoncff.org

SOURCE: Thompson

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/thompson-launches-impact-consulting-division-to-help-nonprofits-1159311