Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Sherpa II Holdings Corp. (TSXV: SHRP) (the "Company" or "Sherpa II") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its initial drilling program at the EC Target on its Bakar Property, located on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

The program consisted of two diamond drill holes, each completed to a depth of approximately 402 meters ("m"), for a total of 804 m drilled. The campaign was designed to test coincident geochemical, geophysical and geological anomalies identified through previous exploration work at the EC Target.

Drilling intersected variable widths of weak to moderate alteration along with narrow intervals of weak sulphide (pyrite, chalcopyrite) mineralization. While the sulphide occurrences were limited in width and intensity, the presence of alteration and sulphide mineralization provides valuable geological information that will help refine the Company's exploration model and guide any possible future work programs.

Sherpa remains encouraged by the presence of alteration and sulphides at the EC Target and continues to evaluate next steps for exploration at the Bakar Property.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, PGeo, Advisor to the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Company

Sherpa II Holdings Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the Bakar Property located on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's intended next steps at the Bakar Property. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293553

Source: Sherpa II Holdings Corp.