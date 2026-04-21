In the first article of a new series on solar manufacturing facilities around the world, pv magazine presents the polysilicon facility of United Solar in Oman. The plant has a production capacity of 100,000 metric tons per year and is currently the largest of its kind outside China.United Solar Holdings, USP's parent company, was established in 2023 by founder and Chairman Longgen Zhang, formerly the CEO of Chinese polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy. Headquartered in the Middle East, in Oman's Sohar Port and Free Zone, the company has pushed forward with plans for a factory with the capacity ...

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