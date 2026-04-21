Redslim, a specialist in end-to-end data management solutions and an Astorg portfolio company, today announced its expansion into the Latin America (LATAM) region, marking the next step in its growth strategy to support multinational brands and retailers across every major market. Following its recent expansion into APAC, this move reinforces Redslim's momentum in building a truly global presence, reflecting growing demands from international clients for a trusted partner delivering reliable and AI-ready data and insights at scale.

The expansion includes the appointment of Alejandro Merlo as Regional Director and Javier Gonzalez as Regional Manager for the region.

Latin America represents a strong growth opportunity for global consumer brands, but also one of the most complex data environments. Rapid digital adoption and shifting consumer behaviours are driving demand for reliable market intelligence, while fragmented retailer structures and country-specific data landscapes make consistent, actionable insights difficult to achieve without deep local knowledge.

Alejandro Merlo, Regional Director, LATAM, commented, "Latin America is at a turning point. Organizations know they need to evolve from fragmented data to integrated, AI-ready ecosystems. But getting there requires the right expertise and foundations."

Combining deep local expertise with a consistent global framework, Redslim enables organizations to transform fragmented market data into structured, decision-ready assets. Its decades of experience in managing and visualizing market data including retail direct and media data helping companies build scalable data foundations and smart insights to optimize promotion, price, assortment, and, ultimately growing market share and revenue.

Bringing more than 20 years of experience in advanced analytics, AI adoption and enterprise-scale data ecosystem transformation, Alejandro Merlo will lead the regional rollout. He is joined by Javier Gonzalez, who brings extensive experience advising FMCG clients in food, beverages, tobacco, personal care, and retail across Latin America on pricing, revenue management, and strategic execution.

Alejandro Merlo, Regional Director, LATAM, added, "At Redslim, we are passionate about delivering strategic data assets and creating scalable data ecosystems, so companies can unlock the full potential of their data, advanced analytics and AI to drive better decisions."

"LATAM represents a natural next step in our international expansion, and is one of the most exciting growth opportunities for our clients. Following our APAC expansion, we're continuing to invest where our clients operate and where they need us most," commented Alberto Alcaniz, Co-CEO.

Backed by Astorg, Redslim's international expansion in both APAC and LATAM reflects a shared ambition to build a truly global business and a scaled platform. With Astorg's partnership, Redslim continues to invest in global and regional capabilities, strengthening its position as a trusted partner to consumer brands operating in increasingly complex, multi-region environments.

About Redslim

Redslim streamlines data management for teams faced with the request to leverage fragmented datasets for critical decision making. Specialized in data engineering, harmonization and BI, their teams manage data from over 50 agencies and covering more than 55 countries. Their technology-enabled services optimize data consumption for more than 30 global organizations. Active for more than 10 years, Redslim is constantly innovating their solutions to always meet the evolving needs of their clients and data partners. Learn more at www.redslim.net and follow Redslim on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Redslim

MengShan Chen, Marketing and Communications Lead E: mengshan.chen@redslim.net