News summary:

FCC approval exempts Adtran's SDG router portfolio from Covered List restrictions through October 1, 2027

Decision enables uninterrupted shipments, authorizations and deployments across current and next-generation SDG platforms

Regulatory clarity supports long-term SDG investment and rollout planning

Adtran today announced that its service delivery gateway (SDG) carrier-grade router portfolio has received conditional approval from the FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, formally exempting the platforms from FCC Covered List restrictions through October 1, 2027. The decision places Adtran among the first router manufacturers to achieve this designation under the FCC's national security review process. By ensuring continued access to Adtran's SDG technology, the approval enables service providers to maintain deployment momentum, reduce operational risk and invest confidently in the long-term expansion of broadband networks while navigating evolving regulatory requirements.

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Adtran's SDG router portfolio has achieved FCC approval from Covered List restrictions through October 1, 2027.

"Achieving this approval reflects the strength of our long-standing commitment to secure, trusted networking innovation," said Eric Presworsky, GM of subscriber solutions at Adtran. "For more than 40 years, we've combined deep networking expertise with disciplined engineering, transparent supply chain practices and a security-by-design approach to product development. These principles continue to guide how we build and deliver our platforms, helping service providers deploy critical infrastructure with confidence while meeting regulatory, operational and security expectations. This milestone reinforces our dedication to delivering resilient, compliant technologies that our customers can depend on as their networks scale."

The FCC's conditional approval applies across Adtran's authorized SDG router portfolio, covering both current and next-generation platforms used by service providers to deliver broadband connectivity at scale. As a result, shipments, FCC authorizations and customer deployments can continue without interruption, allowing operators to maintain rollout plans and upgrade paths without change. The designation reflects a review of Adtran's secure engineering practices, supply chain transparency and firmware integrity commitments, supported by continued investment in US-based manufacturing capabilities, US-led software development and security governance, aligned with broader efforts to protect critical communications infrastructure. Together, these capabilities underpin reliable operations, long-lifecycle support and regulatory alignment for managed broadband networks.

"This FCC approval is built on 40 years of trusted expertise," commented Robert Conger, GM of strategy and solutions at Adtran. "It reflects how Adtran applies decades of experience to deliver solutions designed for long-term performance and regulatory alignment. For service providers, it offers important certainty at a time when long-term infrastructure planning is critical. Operators can move forward with current and next-generation SDG deployments without disruption, protecting rollout timelines and investment plans. By removing uncertainty from a critical layer of the network, this decision lays the foundation for resilient, scalable connectivity that communities and businesses can rely on for years to come."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

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ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

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Contacts:

For media

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public.relations@adtran.com

For investors

Rob Fink

+1 646 809 4048

investor.relations@adtran.com