Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING: Pacifica liefert hochgradige Treffer - Phase II trifft genau ins Ziel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H39G | ISIN: AU000000RVA3 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
REVA MEDICAL INC CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
21.04.2026 14:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

REVA Medical, LLC: REVA Medical Announces Positive MOTIV BTK Trial Results Showing Superiority in Patients with Critical Limb-Threatening Ischemia

MOTIV BTK randomized trial met primary efficacy endpoint, with early and sustained clinical benefit in a complex patient population

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REVA Medical, LLC today announced primary endpoint results from the MOTIV BTK randomized pivotal clinical trial evaluating the MOTIV sirolimus-eluting bioresorbable vascular scaffold in patients with critical limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI). The results were presented today at the Charing Cross International Symposium in London, UK.

The MOTIV BTK trial met both its primary safety and efficacy endpoints, demonstrating that the MOTIV scaffold provides a statistically significant improvement in clinical outcomes compared to the current standard of care, balloon angioplasty.

Results of the one-year MOTIV BTK clinical trial showed:

  • Primary efficacy endpoint achieved, with 12 month patency outcomes of 70% for MOTIV vs. 48% for balloon angioplasty, representing a 22% absolute improvement

  • Early clinical benefit observed at 6 months, with limb salvage and primary patency achieved in 81% of MOTIV patients vs. 62% for balloon angioplasty

  • Primary safety endpoint met, demonstrating non-inferiority to balloon angioplasty

The trial enrolled a complex CLTI population, including a high proportion of Rutherford 5 patients and challenging lesion characteristics representative of real-world disease.

"Patients with critical limb-threatening ischemia have limited treatment options and face a high risk of limb loss and mortality," said Ehrin Armstrong, MD, MSc, Interventional Cardiology and Vascular Intervention HCA HealthOne Swedish Medical Center, Denver, Colorado and Principal Investigator of the MOTIV BTK trial. "The MOTIV data demonstrate a meaningful and statistically significant improvement over balloon angioplasty, particularly in a complex patient population."

CLTI is the most severe form of peripheral artery disease, affecting millions of patients worldwide and often leading to severe pain, non-healing wounds, and amputation. Balloon angioplasty remains a primary treatment option in the U.S., but long-term vessel patency remains a significant challenge. The MOTIV bioresorbable scaffold is designed to open blocked arteries, support the vessel during healing, and then gradually be reabsorbed by the body, restoring the vessel without leaving a permanent implant.

In addition, the MOTIV scaffold is designed with full radiopacity, enabling physicians to directly visualize the scaffold during implantation and optimize placement in complex below-the-knee anatomy.

"The MOTIV trial results represent a significant advancement for patients in the treatment of below-the-knee disease," said Jeffrey Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of REVA Medical. "The magnitude of benefit observed, along with early and sustained clinical improvement, reinforces the potential of bioresorbable scaffold technology to address a critical unmet need in this high-risk patient population."

The MOTIV BTK trial is a prospective, multicenter, randomized controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the MOTIV scaffold compared to balloon angioplasty in patients with infrapopliteal arterial disease.

CAUTION: Investigational device. Limited by Federal (U.S.) law to investigational use only.

About REVA Medical

REVA Medical is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing bioresorbable polymer technologies for vascular applications. The company's proprietary Tyrocore polymer platform combines strength, radiopacity, and controlled degradation, enabling innovative solutions such as the MOTIV bioresorbable scaffold for peripheral artery disease.

Douglas Henson
REVA Medical, LLC
+1 858-966-3024
email us here
Visit us on social media: LinkedIn

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reva-medical-announces-positive-motiv-btk-trial-results-showing-superiority-in-patients-with-critical-limb-threatening-ischemia-302748136.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.