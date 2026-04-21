Outfit7 Limited: Talking Tom Gold Run Goes Toxic with Relic Rush Event

The 3.2-billion-download mobile giant introduces "Relic Rush," a high-stakes race against a closing toxic cloud in an all-new Egyptian setting





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outfit7 today launched Relic Rush, a high-velocity event that fundamentally changes the pace of the world-renowned endless runner. As the game enters its 10th anniversary year with over 3.2 billion downloads, Relic Rush introduces a new environmental hazard designed to challenge even the most seasoned players.

Survival Reimagined: The Toxic Cloud

In a departure from the traditional "hit a wall and lose" loop, Relic Rush introduces constant pressure. Players are dropped into a collapsing desert wasteland where a rising cloud of toxic gas relentlessly chases them from the bottom of the screen.

Zero Margin for Error: Hesitation or a missed jump allows the gas to close in, ending the run instantly.

Hesitation or a missed jump allows the gas to close in, ending the run instantly. Reactive Pacing: The speed of the gas scales with player performance, creating a tighter, more adrenaline-fueled experience than the standard city runs.



A New World: The Sands of Time

The update swaps the familiar cityscape for a high-contrast Egyptian environment built for "clarity at speed." Players will navigate:

Crumbling Ruins: Unstable stone platforms that collapse underfoot.

Unstable stone platforms that collapse underfoot. Lethal Hazards: Traditional obstacles are replaced with Rolling Stone Spheres, Sand Spike Floors, and Sarcophagus Wagons featuring emerging mummies.

Traditional obstacles are replaced with Rolling Stone Spheres, Sand Spike Floors, and Sarcophagus Wagons featuring emerging mummies. Visual Precision: To maintain focus during high-speed play, modern elements like buses have been removed in favor of a clean, thematic aesthetic that highlights the path forward.



Exclusive Rewards & The "Secret Level"

Progression is fueled by Scarab Tokens, a new event currency used to unlock two major character additions:

Explorer Becca: An adventurer outfit earned entirely through gameplay progression. Cleo-Cat-Ra Angela: A premium, royal-inspired skin celebrating the event's Egyptian theme.



For the most elite runners, a Secret Level lies hidden within the event. Accessing it requires navigating deep into the ruins, offering a final high-intensity challenge for those who can outrun the toxic fog.

Ten Years of Running

After years of evolving the endless runner formula, Relic Rush introduces a different kind of pressure. Instead of punishing a single mistake, the event builds constant tension through a threat that never stops moving. The desert ruins may look striking, but slowing down to take it in comes at a cost; the toxic cloud is always closing in.

The Relic Rush event is available now on iOS and Android and will run until May 2, 2026. Additional content celebrating 10 years of Talking Tom Gold Run is planned for release later this year.

ABOUT TALKING TOM GOLD RUN: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, Talking Tom Gold Run is a dynamic endless runner game in which players join Talking Tom and his friends as they dash through landscapes, collecting gold bars and chasing down the mischievous Rakoonz. With vibrant graphics and engaging gameplay, Talking Tom Gold Run offers endless entertainment for players of all ages. You can find more information HERE .

For more information, contact: media@outfit7.com

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8613c217-2e97-4e14-b586-de79550667d7