BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies Announces Public Debut of BKR9500 Multiband Mobile Radio, Completing Next Generation Multiband Platform

New Mobile Radio Expands Revenue Opportunity per Customer and Enables Upgrade Cycle Across Installed Base

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK Technologies"), a provider of advanced public safety communications solutions, today announces it will showcase its highly anticipated BKR9500 Multiband Mobile radio at the upcoming Fire Department Instructors Conference (or "FDIC"), taking place in Indianapolis, Indiana, from April 23-25.

FDIC is a premier event within the fire and rescue industry, drawing key public safety decision-makers from across the country. As the companion in-vehicle mobile radio to the BKR9000 portable handheld radio, the BKR9500 builds on the Company's BKR series, delivering true multiband performance designed to improve interoperability across agencies at a budget-conscious price point.

The Company expects the BKR9500 showcase to drive early customer engagement and initial order activity, supporting backlog growth, especially with the Company's existing customer base. The BKR9500 provides a direct upgrade path from the widely deployed KNG Series P25 single-band mobile radio and supports a seamless transition to multiband systems with minimal operational disruption.

By enabling agencies to standardize handheld and in-vehicle devices on a single platform, the BKR9500 reduces deployment complexity and lowers implementation risk, facilitating broader adoption across both existing customers and new accounts.

John Suzuki, CEO of BK Technologies, stated, "The BKR9500 adds to our next generation multiband platform and expands our opportunity to capture a larger share of customer spend as agencies transition from single band to multiband radios. Initial customer feedback has been strong, and we expect this product to drive backlog growth in anticipation of shipments in early 2027. With approximately one in-vehicle radio deployed for every two handheld units, we see a meaningful opportunity to expand our addressable market across existing and new customers as we better serve first responders."

Stephen Theisen, General Manager of BK's LMR Business Unit, continued, "FDIC is the premier gathering of key decision makers across the fire service in the U.S., making it an ideal venue to introduce the BKR9500. This radio was purpose-built to address real-world interoperability challenges that agencies face every day. By enabling departments to enhance their existing infrastructure, rather than replace it, the BKR9500 reduces cost and complexity and makes the transition to multiband systems more achievable."

Attendees of FDIC are invited to visit Booth #2107 at the Indiana Convention Center for a firsthand experience of the Company's robust communications platform, including the BKR9500.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) manufactures high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for public safety and government agencies. BK's BKR 9000 handheld multiband radio and next generation BKR9500 in-vehicle multiband radio combines advanced features with rugged durability and interoperability to meet the critical demands of first responders. BK's Solutions business unit, which includes the BK ONE family of offerings, combines land mobile radio (LMR) and LTE/5G to create seamless connectivity among first responders for planned and emergency events. BK Technologies is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida. For more information, visit www.bktechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Sections 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, economic performance, and financial condition, including, but not limited to the Company's long-term strategic plan and guidance, expectations regarding the BRK9500 showcase and potential adoption and purchases of, and backlog growth relating to, the BKR9500, and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Certain of these factors and risks, as well as other risks and uncertainties, are stated in more detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Hayden IR

Brett Maas

Office: 646-536-7331

Brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bk-technologies-announces-public-debut-of-bkr9500-multiband-mobil-1159249