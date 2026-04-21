New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - HarmonyRx today announced the appointment of Gregory Esemplare as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In this role, Greg will oversee operations across the organization, with a focus on driving alignment, enhancing execution and supporting continued growth in pharmacy benefits.

Greg brings extensive experience in healthcare services, pharmacy benefits and client-focused operations. He previously served in a senior leadership position at HarmonyRx, where he played an instrumental part in strengthening client relationships, enhancing service delivery and advancing overall operational performance.

"Greg's leadership, operational expertise and deep understanding of our business make him the ideal choice for this role," said Joseph Savasta, CEO. "As we continue to grow, his ability to align teams and execute with discipline will be critical to delivering consistent value to our clients. Under Greg's leadership, our sales, marketing, underwriting and analytics teams are working more collaboratively than ever, contributing to growth that is more than three times what we saw in Q1 2025."

As COO, Greg will focus on:

Driving operational excellence across HarmonyRx

Enhancing client and member experience

Scaling infrastructure to support growth

Strengthening alignment between strategy and execution

"I'm excited to take on this role and continue working with such a strong team," said Greg. "There is a tremendous opportunity to build on our foundation and further enhance the value we deliver to our clients and partners."

Gregory Esemplare, Chief Operating Officer

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About HarmonyRx

HarmonyRx is a transparent, clinically driven pharmacy benefits organization focused on delivering better outcomes and meaningful cost savings for employers, advisors and members.

https://www.harmonyrx.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293008

Source: HarmonyRx