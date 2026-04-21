Beyond the buzz: Europe's most senior retail leaders tackle AI's next chapter at Shoptalk Europe 2026

Vestiaire Collective, Christian Louboutin, Zalando, Arc'teryx, Sephora, and The Estée Lauder Companies are among more than 180 confirmed speakers at Europe's most important retail event

LONDON, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The retail industry has heard enough about what AI could do. At Shoptalk Europe 2026, the conversation shifts to what it is actually doing.

Artificial intelligence, customer connection, and the future of physical retail will dominate the agenda, with a focus on real-world application over theory.

The CEOs of Vestiaire Collective, Arc'teryx, Christian Louboutin, and Zalando, alongside top executives from Sephora and The Estée Lauder Companies are among more than 180 senior leaders confirmed to speak at Shoptalk Europe 2026, taking place at Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, 9-11 June.

The event will bring together more than 4,500 retail professionals - one in three at C-suite level - spanning retailers, brands, technology providers, investors, and startups from over 62 countries.

For brands and businesses navigating an increasingly fragmented consumer landscape, it represents a rare opportunity to connect with decision-makers across commerce, technology, and brand strategy, all in one place.

Last year, more than 25,000 co-matched business meetings were facilitated through its 'Meetup' programme, cementing Shoptalk Europe's reputation as the continent's most efficient retail networking event. Attendees can expect the same density of high-value connection in just three days.

Zia Daniell Wigder, Global President, Shoptalk, said: "Senior leaders from across Europe are grappling with the same challenges - from AI deployment to shifting consumer behaviour - but they rarely get the chance to compare notes with a true peer running the same business in a different market. That's what we've built here at Shoptalk Europe - a space to exchange ideas, navigate disruption, and shape what comes next together."

Keynote speakers include:

Bernard Osta, CEO, Vestiaire Collective // Newly appointed as CEO, Osta will set out his vision for Vestiaire's next chapter - covering international expansion, a re-entry into menswear, and how AI and technology are being deployed to improve the buyer and seller experience, strengthen authentication, and drive profitability.

Newly appointed as CEO, Osta will set out his vision for Vestiaire's next chapter - covering international expansion, a re-entry into menswear, and how AI and technology are being deployed to improve the buyer and seller experience, strengthen authentication, and drive profitability. Stuart Haselden, CEO, Arc'teryx // Haselden will offer a rare look inside one of fashion's most talked-about brands, exploring how Arc'teryx has evolved from a technical outerwear brand into a global cultural phenomenon while staying fiercely true to its roots.

Haselden will offer a rare look inside one of fashion's most talked-about brands, exploring how Arc'teryx has evolved from a technical outerwear brand into a global cultural phenomenon while staying fiercely true to its roots. Alexis Mourot, CEO, Christian Louboutin // Mourot will tackle the perennial luxury challenge: how to grow globally without losing what makes a brand iconic - with cultural partnerships and the evolving role of physical retail both firmly on the agenda.

Mourot will tackle the perennial luxury challenge: how to grow globally without losing what makes a brand iconic - with cultural partnerships and the evolving role of physical retail both firmly on the agenda. David Schröder, Co-CEO, Zalando // Schröder will discuss how Zalando, now operating in 26 markets, is navigating the complex demands of a diverse customer base - and how the business is harnessing new categories and AI-powered commerce to serve them all within one growing ecosystem.

Schröder will discuss how Zalando, now operating in 26 markets, is navigating the complex demands of a diverse customer base - and how the business is harnessing new categories and AI-powered commerce to serve them all within one growing ecosystem. Nadine Graf, President EMEA, UK&I & Emerging Markets, The Estée Lauder Companies // With Estée Lauder's 'Beauty Reimagined' transformation gaining real traction - organic revenue up and margins improving for the first time in four years - Graf will share how one of the world's largest beauty businesses is rebuilding for sustainable growth.





Highlight sessions include:

CEOs Reinventing Organisations for the Future: Retail is experiencing an unprecedented pace and scale of disruption and winning requires visionary leadership to fundamentally rethink operating models. Bastian Siebers, CEO, flaconi, Daniel Gomez, CEO, PANGAIA, and Laura Fernandez Plaza, CEO, AWWG, will share how they are navigating large-scale transformation, evolving their organisations for sustainable, scalable growth while balancing bold ambition with commercial resilience.

Retail is experiencing an unprecedented pace and scale of disruption and winning requires visionary leadership to fundamentally rethink operating models. Bastian Siebers, CEO, flaconi, Daniel Gomez, CEO, PANGAIA, and Laura Fernandez Plaza, CEO, AWWG, will share how they are navigating large-scale transformation, evolving their organisations for sustainable, scalable growth while balancing bold ambition with commercial resilience. Agentic Commerce: What's Here, Real, and Next?: Mark Elkins, General Manager Global Ecommerce, L'Oréal, and Dido Schmidt, Director of Global Partnerships, Google, will cut through the hype around agentic commerce - separating what's genuinely transforming retail right now from what remains speculative. For beauty and retail brands weighing where to place their bets in an AI-first world, this one's not to be missed.

Mark Elkins, General Manager Global Ecommerce, L'Oréal, and Dido Schmidt, Director of Global Partnerships, Google, will cut through the hype around agentic commerce - separating what's genuinely transforming retail right now from what remains speculative. For beauty and retail brands weighing where to place their bets in an AI-first world, this one's not to be missed. Unified Commerce in Action: Alexis Rollier, Global COO, Sephora, will examine the practical steps retailers must take to deliver seamless experiences across every channel - online and offline. For Sephora, a brand that has long set the standard for omnichannel beauty retail, his thinking on data alignment, AI integration, and stores as experiential hubs will be among the most operationally relevant conversations of the event.





They are joined by a stellar wider line-up including the CEO of All Saints, the Global President of Vuori, the CTO of Wayfair, and the Chief Commercial Officer of COS. Recently registered attendees also include executives from DECIEM, The Douglas Group, Marks & Spencer, Decathlon, Carrefour, JD Sports, and Selfridges.

Shoptalk Europe also brings together the very edge of innovation - from early-stage startups pitching what's next, to VC-backed companies showcasing the solutions transforming retail today.

Event details and registration

Shoptalk Europe 2026 takes place 9-11 June at Fira Gran Via, Barcelona. View the full agenda and register: shoptalkeurope.com/agenda

About Shoptalk Europe

A Hyve Group event, Shoptalk Europe is the leading event for the European retail ecosystem, bringing together retailers, brands, technology providers, investors, and startups to shape the future of commerce. The event brings together 4,500+ power players and 1 in 3 being C-suite representing 62 countries and is recognised for its Meetup programme, its high-calibre content agenda and its ability to forge connections that last well beyond the three days of the event. For more information visit: shoptalkeurope.com.

Note to Editor: If you, or a member of your editorial team, would like to attend Shoptalk Europe 2026, please register for a media pass here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f59dbfc1-d6ad-462f-b299-8f6a25ef2eb3

Press contact: Menreet Kaur, Global Head of Communications, Shoptalk media@shoptalk.com