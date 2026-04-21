HONG KONG, Apr 21, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Seven annual lifestyle and licensing mega events organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) are set to open next week. These include the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, Home InStyle and Fashion InStyle on 27-30 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, HKCEC; and the Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair and DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong co-organised by the HKTDC and CIEC Exhibition Company (HK) Limited, held concurrently at AsiaWorld-Expo on 27-30 April; and the Hong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference on 27-29 April at the HKCEC.Global exhibitors will showcase offerings spanning gifts and premiums, stylish houseware, trendy fashion, innovative materials for garment and homeware, gerontechnology, cultural and creative design products, sustainable products, green printing and packaging and intellectual property. The events fully leverage Hong Kong's unique connectivity between Chinese Mainland and international markets, reinforcing the city's position as a regional creative hub and international business centre, and actively aligning with the national 15th Five-Year Plan and dual circulation development strategy.HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Jenny Koo said: "The HKTDC has long facilitated trade exchanges across industries through organising a wide range of conferences and exhibitions, fulfilling Hong Kong's roles as a super connector and super value-adder while showcasing its strengths in new quality productive forces, product quality and creativity. This year, the seven mega lifestyle and licensing exhibitions and conference are being held concurrently during the final week of April. Buyers can enjoy a one-stop sourcing experience across all fairs, fostering cross-industry and cross-sectoral exchanges, generating greater synergies, and helping expand customer bases and business opportunities."The seven mega exhibitions and conference are expected to attract some 5,600 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. First-time exhibitors this year include participants from Finland, Germany, Iceland, the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan.Home InStyle welcomes new pavilions from Xinjiang and Wuhan; The Gifts & Premium Fair features new pavilions from Shanxi, Jilin, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture and Zhejiang, with the Zhejiang pavilion, organised for the first time by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce, bringing together 50 local enterprises. The Printing & Packaging Fair includes a new Fujian Quanzhou pavilion and Fashion InStyle features new pavilions from Jiangsu Sheyang, India and Indonesia, offering buyers an even more diverse range of sourcing options.The HKTDC continues to encourage the industry to embrace sustainable development and promote the use of innovative materials. This year, the seven fairs will collectively bring together over 820 green exhibitors. In addition, approximately 80 exhibitors will showcase innovative material products spanning houseware, home textiles, fashion, printing and packaging, and other sectors.Reimagine themed floor converges gifts and homeware creative inspirationIn keeping with market developments, HKCEC Hall 5 has transformed into aReimagine themed floor this year. The Reimagine floor presents a new vision of future lifestyles by seamlessly connecting the innovative, design and cultural creative elements of both the Gifts & Premium Fair and Home InStyle. This enables buyers to gain a one-stop overview of the latest global lifestyle homeware and gifting trends, while inspiring industry players to reimagine the boundless possibilities of future products and creative inspiration. The floor has several highlighted zones, including the Gifts & Premium Fair's new Selection of ASEAN and The Bespoke Hub and the Hong Kong Smart Design Global Awards, Home InStyle's Cultural and Creative Avenue and Gerontech and Innovative Material Pavilion.The Hong Kong Smart Design Global Awards, organised by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), is renamed this year in recognition of Hong Kong's original design talent. The grand finale will be held during the Gifts & Premium Fair, with all finalist entries displayed on-site, giving exhibitors direct access to international buyers to enhance brand visibility and expand collaboration opportunities.The Cultural and Creative Avenue brings together over 110 exhibitors from over 10 countries and regions, presenting distinctive brands and designs that celebrate diverse cultural heritages. The zone once again partners with Pantone, using the PANTONE 2026 Colour of the Year "Cloud Dancer" as its theme to curate home decor settings, helping buyers understand how colour coordination can be harnessed to create stylish living spaces.Innovative materials debut at Home InStyleGlobal ageing is driving sustained growth in silver market demand, with the industry actively developing gerontechnology living products and solutions incorporating smart technologies to support home fitness, rehabilitation and daily living needs. Meanwhile, the development and application of innovative materials have also become a focal point in the homeware market. In response to these trends, Home InStyle will showcase innovative materials applied to the homeware and home textiles market for the first time this year. Building on the success of last year's gerontech living product showcase, both elements have been brought together in the Gerontech and Innovative Material Pavilion, funded by the Innovation and Technology Commission, with over 20 local exhibitors joining to inject fresh innovation into the homeware market.A series of events will also be held during the fairs, covering the silver economy, market trends, culture and innovation, and sustainability, helping the industry stay abreast of the latest market developments. Among them, the HKTDC, will co-organise a thematic seminar with the Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) and the Hong Kong Q-Mark Council, inviting representatives from the FHKI, the Hong Kong Council of Social Service and technology experts, to explore how to respond to the silver market through the introduction of the "Silver Q Mark" and certified gerontech living products. On sustainability, the Business Environment Council and representatives from eco-conscious enterprises will also analyse trends and breakthroughs in sustainable home and gift design.Fashion InStyle reveals how diverse materials collide to drive fashion innovationFashion InStyle features multiple exhibition zones, including Designer Spotlight, Materials Bazaar, Fashion Accessories, Women in Style, Bridal & Evening Wear, and Athleisure, etc. Among them, NEXT@Fashion InStyle (NEXT), the highlighted zone organised by HKTDC and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Hong Kong SAR Government, returns in full force this year, demonstrating how materials innovation in fashion can drive industry transformation and advance sustainability.This year, the Philippines is NEXT's featured partner, powered by The Philippine Trade and Investment Centre - Hong Kong (PTIC-HK) and the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), more than 25 Philippine exhibitors showcasing the unique strengths of their local fashion materials. NEXT has also brought together over 60 global exhibitors from an ever-wider geographical reach, spanning not only Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland and the Philippines, but also other Asian markets such as Indonesia and Thailand. This year, several Nordic countries join the showcase, including Iceland, Finland and Sweden, further elevating NEXT's international profile and cementing its role as a global exchange platform for leading future fashion trends.NEXT has once again invited Han Chong, founder and creative director of contemporary fashion brand Self-Portrait, to serve as the project ambassador. Chong will lead six local designer brands in selecting forward-looking materials from eight suppliers to develop five cross-disciplinary design projects. This year marks the first time that materials sourced from outside Hong Kong are incorporated into the designs. The collections explore three overarching themes namely cultural & heritage, sustainability, and technology and functionality. All completed designs will be unveiled at the NEXT Fashion Parade on the second evening of the Fair (28 April).Two PrintPack Fairs present latest trends of smart technology and green packagingThis year's Printing & Packaging Fair introduces new products and solutions in smart packaging and innovative materials, with a spotlight on advanced RFID and anti-counterfeiting packaging technologies. Some exhibitors will also present packaging products made from plant-based or bio-based materials. The popular Green Printing & Packaging Solutions Zone returns once again, facilitating buyers identify packaging options that are more eco-friendly, efficient and practical.DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong focuses on premium printing and packaging solutions for high-end goods including jewellery, watches, cosmetics and fine wine. Many exhibitors will showcase distinctive packaging designs for six-star hotels and luxury brands, highlighting exceptional craftsmanship and refined brand aesthetics. The two fairs will also feature a series of seminars covering AI, sustainability and creative design. Representatives from FUJIFILM and BW Design Centre will share insights into the application of AI in printing and design. On the sustainability front, seminars will explore on new materials, smart technologies and innovative design in packaging, examining how the industry can enhance sustainability through the adoption of advanced materials. On creative design, renowned designers will discuss how design excellence, strong brand imagery and innovative elements can elevate product appeal and reinforce brand distinction.Hong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference connect global opportunities Now in its 23rd edition, the Hong Kong International Licensing Show, Asia's flagship licensing event, brings together over 600 brands and intellectual properties (IPs) from multiple countries and regions, including Bandai Namco, Doraemon and LINE FRIENDS, spanning licensing categories such as arts and culture, animation and characters, brand extension, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. The event serves as a cross-regional and cross-sectoral business expansion platform for global licensors, brands and IP owners worldwide.The Design Licensing and Business (DLAB) Support Scheme, organised by the Innovative Entrepreneur Association (IEA) and sponsored by the CCIDA of the HKSAR Government, will once again participate in the Licensing Show. The dedicated DLAB Hong Kong Pavilion will showcase close to 40 local IPs and brands. Some IPs, including Animomo and Emo Neko Club, tap into the increasingly popular "emotional economy" concept, forging deeper emotional connections with consumers through emotional value, nostalgic elements and heartwarming stories. The Hong Kong Licensing Force Showcase also returns, collaborating with Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University, Hong Kong Design Institute and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University to showcase innovative licensing concepts and design prowess of the next generation of creative talent.As e-commerce economy continues to flourish and IP market sales models continue to evolve, the show introduces for the first time a dedicated "IP and e-Commerce Support Services" Zone. Aligned with the HKSAR Government's policy direction to actively enhance Hong Kong companies' competitiveness on cross-border e-commerce platforms, it brings together e-commerce platforms, KOLs, marketing and PR firms to help brands and IPs expand into e-commerce markets and capitalise on online business opportunities.The concurrent Asian Licensing Conference, under the theme "Connecting Creativity, Unlocking Licensing Power", brings together industry leaders to explore the latest developments and opportunities in the global licensing market. Key topics this year include "Global Licensing Trends to Watch in 2026", "Perfectly Imperfect: The Rise of Fugglers in the Emotional Economy", Winning Off the Field: The Business Strategy behind Successful Sports Licensing", "The LBE Revolution: Engaging Audiences Beyond the Screen" and "VTubers: Redefining Entertainment in the Digital Age", offering the industry forward-looking insights and analysis.EXHIBITION+ Integrates online and offline experiences; AI boosts sourcing efficiencyThe seven exhibitions and conference continue to adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid format. In addition to the physical fairs, the 'Click2Match' will leverage AI to provide business matching for exhibitors and buyers. Buyers can also use 'Scan2Match' to scan exhibitors' QR codes, bookmark exhibitors and continue discussions online during or after the fairs. The fairs will also introduce an AI-driven SmartBot service on-site for the first time, enabling buyers to search more swiftly for products and exhibitors and instantly generate personalized visit routes.Photo Download: http://bit.ly/3OSQRvFIntroducing highlights of the seven lifestyle and creative events at today's press conference were (from left to right) Katherine Fang, Chairman of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; Jeffrey Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC Home InStyle and Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair Organising Committee; Jenny Koo, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC; Helena Chiu, Chairman of the Hong Kong Exporters' Association; and Zacharias Cheng, President of the Innovative Entrepreneur Association (IEA)Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair exhibitor Wei Yit Vacuum Flask Manufactory Ltd unveils its new Series 116 vacuum flask blind box, designed by Hong Kong illustrator Pen So and Hong Kong contemporary artist Jerry Cho. Each piece features intricately illustrated Hong Kong streetscapes, making it highly collectibleHome InStyle exhibitor features a smart fitness training system at the Gerontech and Innovative Material Pavilion. Powered by AI and data-driven training, the system collects and analyses user data to formulate personalised exercise plans, enabling seniors to build strength at homeNEXT@Fashion InStyle features designs that offer contemporary reinterpretations of cultural heritage. Design studio Tigerstrolling fuses Song Brocade, a national-level intangible cultural heritage, with denim, while weaving in Hong Kong cultural elements to breathe fresh street energy into the intangible cultural heritage traditionHong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair exhibitor introduces eco-friendly wet-pressed pulp moulded packaging boxes made primarily from wood pulp and sugarcane pulp. Biodegradable and fully recyclable, the boxes also offer moisture-proof, waterproof, oil-resistant and dust-resistant propertiesDeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong exhibitor showcases packaging boxes made of carbon fibre. Previously used in automotive and sports equipment, the material is now being applied to lifestyle products for its lightweight and impact-resistant propertiesHong Kong International Licensing Show exhibitor presents their pixel-art IP character Potatoz and a series of products inspired by the IPMedia enquiriesFor enquiries, please contact:Home InStyle, Fashion InStyle, HK Gifts & Premium Fair, HK International Printing & Packaging Fair and DeLuxe PrintPack Hong KongPandagon:Fraser Li Tel: 6083 5623 Email: pandagon.limited@gmail.comHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Clayton Lauw Tel: 2584 4472 Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.orgHK International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing ConferenceRaconteur:Molisa Lau Tel: 6187 7786 Email: molisalau@raconteur.hkBetsy Tse Tel: 9742 7338 Email: betsytse@raconteur.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Winnie Kan Tel: 2584 4055 Email: winnie.wy.kan@hktdc.orgHKTDC Newsroom: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.