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WKN: A3D00S | ISIN: IL0011794802 | Ticker-Symbol: 9W9
Tradegate
20.04.26 | 15:56
11,500 Euro
+1,32 % +0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELLEBRITE DI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELLEBRITE DI LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,64511,75016:10
11,63011,76516:09
PR Newswire
21.04.2026 14:36 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cellebrite to Report First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 14, 2026

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced it will report its first-quarter 2026 financial results before the U.S. markets open on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Later that same morning, Cellebrite will host a live conference call and webcast to review the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2026 and discuss its 2026 outlook. Relevant details include:

Date:

Thursday, May 14, 2026

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET

Call-In Number:

203-518-9814 / 800-274-8461

Conference ID:

CLBTQ126

Event URL:

https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cellebrite-q1-2026-financial-results-conference-call-webcast

Live Webcast URL:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7b5rowvx

In conjunction with the conference call and webcast, historical financial tables and supplemental data will be available on the quarterly results section of Company's investor relations website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com/investors and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Investor Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760

Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com
+1 404.804.5910

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855183/5926073/Cellebrite_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cellebrite-to-report-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-on-may-14-2026-302747799.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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