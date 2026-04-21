Mary Kay Hosts Largest-Ever Women in STEM Day at the Mary Kay Global Manufacturing and Research & Development Center To Inspire Future STEM Leaders

Empowering Next Gen Students Through "STEMK" Mentorship, Hands-On Labs, And Innovation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

Early April, Mary Kay welcomed nearly 100 sophomore girls and faculty from Lewisville Independent School District (LISD), along with Mayor of Lewisville, T.J. Gilmore, and representatives from local and national elected officials' offices to the Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing and Research & Development Center, also known as "R3," for Mary Kay's largest-ever Women in STEMK Day.

Nearly 100 Lewisville Independent School District students visited May Kay's Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing and Research & Development Center. (Photo Courtesy: Bill Birt)

This immersive experience was designed to spark curiosity, build confidence, and expand young women's perceptions of what a STEM career can look like at Mary Kay. Over 60 corporate employees volunteered their time serving as expert panelists, tour guides, and lab scientists to ensure a memorable experience for the students.

"Unlocking the potential of the next generation of women in science and innovation isn't just important - it is transformative," said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Brand and Scientific Officer at Mary Kay. "When we equip young women with the confidence, tools, and knowledge to pursue STEM, we're not just opening doors - we are redefining the future. These brilliant minds will lead breakthroughs, reshape industries, and bring fresh vision to both beauty and science. Watching that moment when curiosity turns into ambition, when possibility becomes purpose, that's where real change begins. And that's how we build a future where women don't just participate in STEM - they lead it."

Explore, Create, Innovate through three cornerstone experiences.

Throughout the day, groups of students rotated through three cornerstone experiences each designed to give them a firsthand look at STEM career possibilities:

Behind-the-scenes facility tour of R3

Tour guides led the groups through each of the facilities' areas to give students a taste of all the various STEM jobs that range from upstream research and product formulation to manufacturing and supply chain and everything in between. Hands-On "Create Your Own Lip Gloss" Lab Experiment

During the lab session, students worked alongside Mary Kay scientists to experience what hands-on experimentation looks like in a real R&D environment. Each left with a unique shade of Mary Kay Unlimited Lip Gloss inspired by their very own in-lab creation. Women in STEMK Mentor Panels.

Three panels of our resident expert females in STEM shared personal stories of career pivots, overcoming imposter syndrome, finding their place in a male-dominated field, and reassurance that a career path is anything but linear.

Students worked alongside Mary Kay scientists to create a unique shade of Mary Kay Unlimited Lip Gloss. (Photo Courtesy: Bill Birt)

This rotating format allowed every student to engage directly with our female STEM leaders, see, and learn about our world-class innovation center, and hear about the many career paths that exist within STEM at Mary Kay and beyond.

"Through our partnership with Mary Kay, Lewisville ISD is able to provide students with meaningful, real-world STEM experiences that bring classroom learning to life," said Lindsay Ayers, Administrator of Business Partnerships at Lewisville Independent School District. "Together, we are connecting students with inspiring women leaders, expanding their understanding of career possibilities, and helping them build the confidence and skills needed for future success. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to preparing the next generation - especially young women - to lead, innovate, and thrive in STEM fields."

Every student got to engage directly with our female STEM leaders, see, and learn about our world-class innovation center, and hear about the many career paths within STEM at Mary Kay and beyond. (Photo Courtesy: Bill Birt)

Women in STEM Day: Sophomore Student Survey Results

Students were invited to complete a pre- and post-event survey to share how the experience influenced their perceptions of women in STEM careers and Mary Kay as a women's empowerment brand.

94% of students reported a positive impact from seeing women in STEM roles. 70% of students said seeing women in diverse STEM roles " greatly impacted their view of their own career possibilities."

91% now recognize STEM careers in cosmetics reach beyond sales/marketing.

After visiting, students shifted focus away from earnings and toward purpose, balance, and creativity. " High earning potential" decreased in importance while "work-life balance," "helping others," and "creativity" increased.



The impact is clear, but don't take our word for it, take theirs. When asked "What surprised you most about the facility or the careers you learned about?" students responded:

"I have never seen so many women holding such high positions in a company (sad, I know) in real life. I loved seeing smart, beautiful, strong women so much."

"How passionate the women were about their work."

"What surprised me is how many people were really willing to teach us and actually liked their job."

"I was surprised that on the panel, there were more than chemists and manufacturers, demonstrating that a business like Mary Kay has more that goes into it than the makeup."

"All the testing and thinking behind what we just see when we are shopping for products."

"I was surprised by the diversity in their jobs that they did throughout their lifetime. They were successful even if they didn't have everything figured out by junior year of high school and that inspired me and calmed my anxiety!"

"I was surprised to learn that there were way more to makeup related fields other than engineering. It made me invested in potential careers that I might be interested in doing."

"How many women in the fields I dream of were present. As well as how productive and creative people are to become the successful force of Mary Kay."

Why It Matters

Exposing young women to the possibilities of a future in STEM can be life changing during critical formative years. Women in STEMK events reflect Mary Kay's long-standing commitment to expanding access, representation, and opportunity - especially at pivotal moments when young women begin shaping their academic and career aspirations.

The experience was mutually beneficial. The expert panelists also left with learnings and new perspectives:

Laura Reinschmidt, Manager, Process Development & Commercialization

"I didn't have opportunities like this growing up, so it's really meaningful to be part of something that's changing that for the next generation. It's so powerful for them to see just how many possibilities are out there. I'm really passionate about helping young girls see that these paths are within reach for them too, and it was also so great hearing everyone on the panel share their journeys so openly."

Geetha Kalahasti, Associate Principal Scientist

"Truly inspiring!! It's wonderful to see the impact this experience had on the students. I really enjoyed being part of this and love that we're able to give back and help guide the next generation."

By opening our doors, sharing our stories, and investing time in mentorship, we're helping students envision futures they may not have previously considered - reinforcing Mary Kay's role as a place where science, innovation, and purpose are empowering the next generation.

Did You Know:

Boasting a 62% female, global R&D team, Mary Kay celebrates and encourages young women who are taking charge of their futures through leadership, innovation, and determination to excel in STEM fields. [1]

According to UNESCO, female students represent only 35% of all students enrolled in STEM-related fields of study in higher education globally [2] .

The Mary Kay Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing and Research & Development Center features 21 product packaging lines which have the combined capability of producing up to 1 million units per day.

The Mary Kay Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing and Research & Development Center features 21 product packaging lines with a combined capacity of producing up to 1 million units per day. (Photo Courtesy: Mary Kay Inc.)

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About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

[1] Source: Women Representation & Leadership at Mary Kay (2025).

[2] UNESCO. Cracking The Code: Girls' And Women's Education In Science, Technology, Engineering And Mathematics (STEM). Retrieved from https://unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000253479.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mary-kay-hosts-largest-ever-women-in-stem-day-at-the-mary-kay-gl-1159390