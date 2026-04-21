Blue Gold Limited: Blue Gold Enhances Operational Leadership with Appointment of Industry Veteran Gustavo Gomes as COO and EVP, Mining

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq:BGL) ("Blue Gold" or the "Company"), a next-generation gold exploration, development and mining company, today announced the appointment of Gustavo (Gus) Gomes as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Mining.

Gomes brings more than four decades of global mining leadership experience, spanning operations, project development, and large-scale asset optimization across multiple commodities and jurisdictions. He has held senior executive roles at leading global mining companies, including BHP Billiton Limited, Rio Tinto and ArcelorMittal S.A. with a proven track record of delivering operational excellence, scaling complex assets, and driving value through disciplined execution.

"We are very pleased to welcome Gus to Blue Gold as we prepare to commence mining operations," said Andrew Cavaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Gold. "His depth of experience across the full mining value chain - from exploration and project development through to large-scale operations - will be critical as we move toward production readiness and execution."

Gomes most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of the Ambatovy nickel and cobalt joint venture, one of the world's largest integrated mining and refining operations, where he led a workforce of approximately 8,000 and oversaw significant improvements in operational performance and balance sheet strength. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Vale, S.A. where he was responsible for global iron ore operations, and at ArcelorMittal S.A., where he served as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for its iron ore and coal division, overseeing a global portfolio of mining assets.

Earlier in his career, Gomes held key leadership roles at MMG Limited, including President of Minera Las Bambas in Peru, where he led the successful commissioning and rapid ramp-up of one of the world's largest copper operations, achieving full-scale production in record time. He also held senior operational and project roles at BHP Billiton Limited and Rio Tinto, contributing to the development and optimization of major mining operations globally.

"I am excited to join Blue Gold at such an important stage in its development," said Gomes. "The Company is preparing itself to scale both through acquisition of operational mining assets, as well as through its efforts to settle the arbitration dispute in Ghana. I look forward to working with the team to advance these assets responsibly, efficiently, and with a strong focus on operational excellence and stakeholder alignment."

Enhancing Operational Execution and Production Readiness

Gomes' appointment, initially in a part time capacity, underscores Blue Gold's focus on building a world-class operating platform to support the advancement of its mining assets. His experience leading large-scale, multi-jurisdictional operations and delivering complex projects is expected to strengthen the Company's execution capabilities as it progresses toward production and long-term value creation.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq:BGL) is a next-generation gold exploration, development and mining company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company's mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.??

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited's shell company report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 1, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit https://bluegoldltd.com/.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption.

For Further Information Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

BGL@redchip.com

SOURCE: Blue Gold Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/blue-gold-enhances-operational-leadership-with-appointment-of-industry-veteran-gu-1159393