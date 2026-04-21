Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Digital-first creative agency Isadora Agency has been awarded Bronze in the Best Web Design category at the DesignRush Design Awards for its interactive "Stress Release" website experience.

DesignRush Design Awards Bronze Winner badge for Isadora Agency

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DesignRush's panel of industry experts recognized the project for its excellence in creativity, impact, functionality, execution, and branding.

It comes at a time when brands are testing shorter interaction formats to hold attention and increase engagement on owned platforms. Rather than extending time on the page through content volume, projects like this rely on repeatable actions completed within seconds.

Stress Release screen showing score, level progress, and share options

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The "Stress Release" experience stands out for turning a small, interactive idea into a meaningful, award-winning moment.

Isadora Agency developed the project as a self-contained digital moment rather than a campaign asset. Users can jump in immediately, with no setup or explanation needed. The experience reveals itself simply through interaction, and anyone can try it for themselves on the agency's Stress Release website.

The DesignRush award shows that small, interactive experiences can pack a big punch. For agencies, it proves that a simple moment on a website can stand on its own and get noticed.

Stress Release's character squeeze action, timer, and level progress

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Agency president Isadora Marlow-Morgan said the intent was to remove barriers between the user and the interaction.

"We wanted something immediate. You land on it, you try it, and you understand it within seconds. If it needs explaining, it's already too slow."

Try the interactive Stress Release experience or visit Isadora Agency to learn more.

About Isadora Agency:

Isadora Agency specializes in enterprise websites, AI-powered experiences, content strategy, UX research and strategy, web & product design, and web development. The agency helps organizations deliver solutions that improve workflow efficiency, employee engagement, and digital interactions.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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Source: DesignRush