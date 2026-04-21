Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330), a globally expanding renewable energy company, today reported a breakout year of financial and operational performance for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Company reported its financial results ahead of schedule, highlighting disciplined execution and operational strength. All financial figures are derived from audited financial statements.

Stardust Solar generated $4.7 million in FY2025 revenue, representing 29% year-over-year growth, while gross margin expanded to 40% (from 27% in 2024). Growth was driven by expansion of the Company's franchise network, increasing high-margin royalty and licensing revenue, and continued demand for solar solutions. This early reporting reflects the Company's continued focus on operational efficiency, disciplined financial management, and scalable execution as it expands across multiple markets.

In Q3 2025, the Company delivered its strongest quarterly performance to date, with record contract growth and backlog expansion, strengthening visibility into continued growth in 2026. Stardust Solar expanded its global network to 102 franchise territories in 2025, a 23% increase, with continued momentum into 2026. The Company has already launched 4 new franchise territories this year (Atlanta, Arizona, Halifax, and Barrie & Simcoe County) and is targeting the addition of 25+ new franchisees in 2026, further strengthening its recurring revenue base and geographic reach. Stardust Solar's capital-efficient, asset-light platform remains a key differentiator. It integrates franchise operations, accredited training (3,000+ installers trained), licensing of proprietary training content that generates recurring certification and subscription revenue, and ongoing technology innovation, including proprietary digital tools and solar optimization solutions.

A key operational milestone was achieved with the completion of the Solar Grids integration, including the transition of franchise agreements to the Stardust platform, enhancing standardization, improving efficiency, and enabling scalable growth. The Company's training division continues to deliver high-margin performance (approximately 60-70% gross margins) while driving workforce development, franchise recruitment, and installation capacity across the network. Stardust Solar is also advancing its utility-scale strategy, with the Zambia project moving through development and construction and expected online in 2026, supporting long-term contracted revenue and expanding the Company's global growth platform.

"2025 was a defining year for Stardust Solar," said Mark Tadros, Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered strong revenue growth, expanded our global network, and improved margins. All clear indicators that our recurring revenue model is scaling. Reporting ahead of schedule reflects the discipline of our team and the strength of our operating platform as we continue to build long-term shareholder value."

Key Highlights:

29% revenue growth to $4.7M

40% gross margin, reflecting strong operating leverage

23% franchise network growth in 2025

Solar Grids integration completed, enhancing scalability

Record contract growth and backlog in Q3 2025

3,000+ installers trained, strengthening workforce pipeline

Expansion into international markets, including Zambia and the Caribbean

With strong momentum heading into 2026, Stardust Solar is targeting 25+ new franchisees, alongside continued expansion of its recurring revenue model. Growth will be driven by:

Sales enablement and marketing initiatives, including D2D programs

Expansion of recurring royalty and licensing revenue

Scaling of training and certification through licensing

Advancement of utility-scale solar projects, including Zambia, alongside active exploration of additional international opportunities

The Company is targeting profitability in 2026, supported by strong revenue growth and expanding margins. Global solar fundamentals remain highly favorable, with solar PV capacity expected to nearly triple and surpass coal as the largest source of installed power capacity globally by 2027, while remaining one of the lowest-cost sources of new electricity (International Energy Agency). Stardust Solar is a high-growth, ESG-aligned recurring revenue platform positioned within one of the fastest-growing global sectors. Backed by strong demand for clean energy and a capital-efficient model, the Company is well positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

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Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.