New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - B2B platform DesignRush has announced its April 2026 ranking of the top IT services companies in the United States.

The listing includes IT services providers offering managed IT support, infrastructure services, system integration, and enterprise technology solutions for business clients.

DesignRush names the top IT services companies for April 2026

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/292844_15158935f4969a2e_001full.jpg

The USA IT services directory includes 2,816 companies and is supported by over 2,000 verified client reviews.

IT services companies are evaluated based on technical capability, service scope, and verified client feedback to support informed decision-making.

The ranking is developed and curated by a panel of 12 industry experts and is structured around five evaluation criteria used to assess each provider's capabilities and client performance.

These firms earned top positions in the DesignRush Top IT Services Companies in the USA ranking for April 2026:

Goji Labs

Goji Labs is a digital product agency focused on product strategy, UX/UI design, and software development, working across the full product lifecycle from discovery and design through to engineering and deployment.

Location : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Industries : Fintech, real estate, social networks, transportation & logistics, nonprofit, healthcare, recreation & travel, education, wellness & fitness, and media & communications.

: Fintech, real estate, social networks, transportation & logistics, nonprofit, healthcare, recreation & travel, education, wellness & fitness, and media & communications. Website: product design and development | Goji Labs

Azumo

Azumo builds intelligent digital products across web, mobile, data, AI, and cloud environments, helping organizations design and scale software systems that integrate machine learning, data engineering, and cloud infrastructure into production-ready applications.

Location : San Francisco, California, USA

: San Francisco, California, USA Industries : AI, entertainment, education, energy & mining, fintech, gaming, healthcare, legal, software & IT services, and others.

: AI, entertainment, education, energy & mining, fintech, gaming, healthcare, legal, software & IT services, and others. Website: AI software development | Azumo

ELEKS

ELEKS provides custom software development and consulting services spanning product design, engineering, quality assurance, and digital transformation, supporting enterprises and mid-market companies in building and modernizing complex systems.

Location : Chicago, Illinois, USA

: Chicago, Illinois, USA Industries : Government, healthcare, fintech, finance, entertainment, automotive, transportation & logistics, retail, agriculture, and AI.

: Government, healthcare, fintech, finance, entertainment, automotive, transportation & logistics, retail, agriculture, and AI. Website: custom software development | ELEKS

AppMakers USA

AppMakers USA is a mobile and web app development agency that builds apps, custom software, and backend systems, with services that also cover UI/UX design, AI integrations, machine learning, and web development.

Location : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Industries : Delivery & takeaway, entertainment, media & communications, social networks, sports, and more.

: Delivery & takeaway, entertainment, media & communications, social networks, sports, and more. Website: mobile app development company USA | AppMakers USA

Talentica Software

Talentica Software operates as a product engineering partner specializing in AI/ML solutions, SaaS development, data engineering, and cloud-native systems, working with companies to design and deliver complex, scalable software products.

Location : Pleasanton, California, USA

: Pleasanton, California, USA Industries : Fintech, media & communications, hardware & networking, insurance, healthcare, finance, entertainment, AI, and construction.

: Fintech, media & communications, hardware & networking, insurance, healthcare, finance, entertainment, AI, and construction. Website: AI ML product engineering | Talentica Software

Saigon Technology

Saigon Technology is an ISO-certified custom software development company that provides software outsourcing, offshore development teams, IT staff augmentation, web development, mobile app development, enterprise application development, and AI/ML solutions.

Location : Reston, Virginia, USA

: Reston, Virginia, USA Industries : Healthcare, finance, consumer goods, eCommerce, automotive, corporate services, and more.

: Healthcare, finance, consumer goods, eCommerce, automotive, corporate services, and more. Website: software outsourcing company Vietnam | Saigon Technology

Scalo

SCALO is a software development and technology consulting company that delivers custom software, POC and MVP builds, UX and front-end work, back-end development, mobile apps, and dedicated developers for businesses that need additional support.

Location : Austin, Texas, USA

: Austin, Texas, USA Industries : Fintech, software & IT services, corporate services, insurance, manufacturing, eCommerce, and more.

: Fintech, software & IT services, corporate services, insurance, manufacturing, eCommerce, and more. Website: custom software development company Poland | SCALO

Unico Connect

Unico Connect develops AI-native digital products and custom software solutions, focusing on building scalable platforms that integrate artificial intelligence, backend systems, and modern application frameworks for global clients.

Location : Chicago, Illinois, USA

: Chicago, Illinois, USA Industries : eCommerce, education, healthcare, travel, fintech, hospitality, manufacturing, AI, software & IT services, and real estate.

: eCommerce, education, healthcare, travel, fintech, hospitality, manufacturing, AI, software & IT services, and real estate. Website: AI software development | Unico Connect

Sketch Development Services

Sketch Development Services delivers software engineering services focused on application development, DevOps automation, CI/CD pipeline implementation, and test automation, helping teams improve development efficiency and system reliability.

Location : St. Louis, Missouri, USA

: St. Louis, Missouri, USA Industries : Fintech, finance, insurance, eCommerce, consumer goods, government, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, and others.

: Fintech, finance, insurance, eCommerce, consumer goods, government, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, and others. Website: software development and DevOps | Sketch Development Services

Testmatick

Testmatick is a software testing and quality assurance company founded in 2009 that provides QA services across industries including finance, healthcare, eCommerce, education, and telecom.

Location : New York City, New York, USA

: New York City, New York, USA Industries : Finance, banking, e-commerce, education, healthcare, and others.

: Finance, banking, e-commerce, education, healthcare, and others. Website: software testing and QA services company | Testmatick

Agencies interested in being included in the directory may contact DesignRush here.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292844

Source: DesignRush