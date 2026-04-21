Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or the "Company"), a technology-driven private investment platform focused on democratizing access to institutional-quality private alternative investments, is pleased to announce it has entered into an investment services agreement with McGillivray Capital Partners. Parvis will act as a primary distribution partner for the Scott McGillivray Real Estate Fund III and the McGillivray Real Estate Preferred Distribution Trust offerings, supporting their investor base across Canada - including investors in the province of Quebec.

McGillivray Capital Partners is one of Canada's most widely recognized retail-facing real estate investment firms, backed by the profile and expertise of Scott McGillivray, renowned real estate investor, developer, and television personality. With a dedicated following among everyday Canadians looking to build wealth through real estate, McGillivray Capital Partners represents a meaningful opportunity to bring institutional-quality investment access to a new generation of retail investors.

As a primary processing partner, Parvis will manage investor subscriptions and onboarding from coast to coast. Critically, Parvis's bilingual capabilities and established regulatory infrastructure make it uniquely positioned to serve Quebec investors - a market that demands dedicated compliance expertise and French-language investor support that many platforms are not equipped to provide.

"Retail investors across Canada - including Quebec - deserve the same quality of access and experience that institutional investors have always taken for granted," said David Michaud, Founder and CEO of Parvis. "Being selected as a primary distribution partner for a fund of this profile is a strong signal that issuers trust Parvis to deliver that experience at scale. Our national reach, bilingual capabilities, and investor-first technology make us the natural home for funds that want to grow across Canada."

This agreement reinforces Parvis's position as Canada's leading national marketplace for private alternative investments. With a growing roster of issuer partnerships, a bilingual investor platform, and operational presence across Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, Parvis is purpose-built to serve issuers and investors in every region of the country.

For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality private opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: the execution and integration of the acquired entity; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @ParvisInvest

Facebook: ParvisInvest

LinkedIn: Parvis

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293572

Source: Parvis Invest Inc.