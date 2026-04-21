Carr, Riggs & Ingram Chooses Caseware and the Dynamic Audit Solution (DAS) Suite to Power its Audit Future for the Agentic Age

Prominent US Top 25 accounting firm selects DAS to deliver efficiency, innovation and quality at scale

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware, a?global?leader in?AI-powered audit and?financial reporting?software, today announced that Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI), one of the largest accounting firms in the United States, will adopt the full Dynamic Audit Solution (DAS) Suite of applications. This milestone win marks a significant step in CRI's transformation to a cloud-first, technology-driven audit practice.

The agreement will see CRI deploy the complete DAS Suite, which includes DAS, DAS PCR and DAS EBP, as well as Caseware's Taxflow and Sherlock, to support assurance and advisory practice transformation, with a full US rollout beginning in summer 2026.

DAS is built on the Caseware platform and is the profession's most advanced and only fully integrated, end-to-end, suite of cloud-based audit solutions. Powered by a transformative methodology developed by the AICPA in partnership with audit professionals from leading firms, DAS reimagines the audit process with a data- and risk-driven approach that enhances efficiency, promotes a higher quality audit, and deepens the use of data to strengthen value delivered to clients.

DAS Continues to Gain Ground Across the Top 100 Firms

Ranked among the top 25 accounting firms in the US, CRI is widely recognized as an innovative, technology-forward firm. The decision to transition to Caseware's integrated cloud environment reflects a firm-wide commitment to modernization by centralizing operations and enhancing security as CRI continues to grow through acquisitions, positioning the firm to scale significantly over the next two years.

Key factors in CRI's decision included confidence in Caseware's product vision and AI roadmap, AICPA's transformative DAS methodology, and the strategic partnership with CPA.com. The firm was looking for a partner that could help them secure an end-to-end workflow in an agentic world - and found that in Caseware. This, combined with the implementation expertise provided through CPA.com, will enable CRI to deliver greater client insights and enhance both the client and auditor experience.

Driving Efficiency and Audit Quality

Prior to adopting the DAS Suite, as powered by Caseware, CRI faced challenges common to high-growth firms: time-intensive file management, inefficiencies in testing and risk assessment and the operational complexity of scaling across a rapidly expanding client base. DAS delivers an end-to-end, single workflow audit experience that dynamically leverages data from client acceptance through reporting and lockdown, streamlining engagement flow, enabling effective risk assessment, reducing redundancy and supporting integrations while promoting quality.

Bill Carr, chairman at Carr, Riggs & Ingram commented, "At CRI, we're building a firm that's ready for what's next and that means investing in technology that doesn't just keep pace but leads the way. This collaboration will give us the efficiency and insight we need to deliver higher quality audits at scale, with Caseware's AI platform providing the foundation that supports our ambitious growth plans."

David Marquis, chief executive officer at Caseware said, "CRI chose Caseware because of our shared belief that AI-powered audit must be built on a foundation of trust, governance and professional integrity - not just capability. That conviction is at the heart of everything we build, and we are proving that transformation at scale is not only possible but repeatable. Through our partnership with CPA.com, we're able to deliver the implementation rigor, change management and platform depth that firms like CRI need to move with confidence. We are excited to be part of CRI's journey and look forward to supporting them every step of the way."

Dedicated training and implementation to support CRI's audit transformation journey

CPA.com played a critical and hands-on role throughout the CRI adoption journey to develop and collaborate with CRI on a comprehensive data migration plan, implementation program and training curriculum. Specializing in firm enablement and practice strategies, CPA.com will deliver the change management expertise to help CRI's leadership communicate and navigate the transition across its firm - from technology adoption strategy through to user readiness.

Kalil Merhib, executive vice president, Growth & Professional Services at CPA.com, commented, "CRI's adoption of the DAS suite reflects the accelerating momentum behind modernizing the audit. CPA.com is committed to supporting CRI through every stage of their transformation; from planning and implementation consulting to data migration evaluation, change management and end-user training - ensuring their team is equipped to succeed in a modern audit environment."

Looking ahead, CRI plans to expand its use of Caseware's platform with additional AI-powered tools, including award-winning Extractly and Validate, further embedding intelligence across its end-to-end engagement workflow.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI)

Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) is a nationally ranked, top 25 accounting and advisory firm committed to cultivating growth through valued relationships. With a full spectrum of services - from traditional accounting to advanced business, technology, and assurance solutions - CRI empowers clients nationwide to achieve a competitive edge, guided by local, trusted advisors. For more information about CRI, please visit CRIadv.com.

About Caseware

Caseware enables the world of audit and accounting to unlock efficiency, deliver excellence and grow with confidence. Through precision, partnership and innovation, we are powering trust in the global economy.

Trusted in over 130 countries, our intelligent platform combines advanced AI, deep domain expertise and secure cloud technology to fundamentally reshape how professionals work.

For over 35 years, Caseware has been transforming how assurance and accounting work is done. We help over 23,000 firms, corporations and government bodies adapt with confidence, scale responsibly and deliver the insights that power critical decisions in an evolving global landscape. For more information, visit Caseware.

About CPA.com

CPA.com is the trusted partner in accounting and finance transformation, enabling firms and finance teams to evolve and innovate across audit, tax and advisory services. It delivers leading-edge strategies, resources and technologies to help firms and finance teams of all sizes stay ahead of a rapidly changing marketplace, deliver more value to clients, and position for long-term success. CPA.com is an affiliate of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). For more information, visit www.CPA.com.

Media Contact

Elise Sallis

VP, Global Communications & Brand Management

Caseware

elise.sallis@caseware.com

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