New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: UiPath Celebrates Five-Year Listing Anniversary at NYSE

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 21st

The major averages are climbing Tuesday morning as investors react to the latest developments in Iran and fresh earnings.

and fresh earnings. UiPath (NYSE: PATH) CMO Michael Atalla will join NYSE Live to discuss his company's five-year anniversary as a listed company.

(NYSE: PATH) CMO Michael Atalla will join NYSE Live to discuss his company's five-year anniversary as a listed company. HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) Innovation Banking Managing Director Jonathan Norris will join NYSE Live to discuss the state of VC healthcare,

(NYSE: HSBC) Innovation Banking Managing Director Jonathan Norris will join NYSE Live to discuss the state of VC healthcare, Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) CEO Michael Stivala will join Taking Stock after market close as his company celebrates its 30th listing anniversary.

Opening Bell

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) celebrates the 5th anniversary of its IPO

Closing Bell

Suburban Propane (NYSE: SPH) celebrates the 30th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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