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WKN: A2QRZ2 | ISIN: GB00BNK9TP58 | Ticker-Symbol: 6VZ
Tradegate
21.04.26 | 14:33
3,015 Euro
+2,73 % +0,080
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9713,02615:11
2,9753,03015:00
ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
67 Leser
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MerchantService.com Launches "Trusted Review" Platform Reform Campaign; Signals Potential Class Action Against Trustpilot

PALMETTO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / MerchantService.com today announced the launch of their "Trusted Review" Platform Reform campaign at www.merchantservice.com/TRPR/, raising significant going-concern risk considerations for Trustpilot. The campaign moves beyond challenging individual third-party content, instead targeting Trustpilot's platform architecture and what it characterizes as a "defective commercial design."

MerchantService.com confirmed it has delivered formal "Legal Notice" to Trustpilot's legal departments in the U.S. and Copenhagen. The notice, also transmitted to the President of the Board as well as key Board Members, details allegations of non-genuine reviews and "knowing continuation after notice." Trustpilot did not respond by the requested deadline of Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

Allegations of Unconscionable Commercial Practices

MerchantService.com alleges that Trustpilot's "one-sided dispute structure" and "suppression by design" create a system that is both procedurally and substantively unconscionable. The campaign asserts that Trustpilot's model is not a neutral hosting function, but a monetized system that may convert reputational damage into subscription revenue.

"Trustpilot has been given notice and an opportunity to engage," said Gino Kauzlarich, founder of the campaign. "The issue is no longer about isolated content. The issue is whether a platform built on 'trusted review' claims can continue operating under the scrutiny of its commercial design and the consequences that follow."

National Class Action & Regulatory Engagement

This reform campaign is designed for MerchantService.com to take the lead plaintiff role in a US Class Action Lawsuit and coordinated engagement with federal, state, and international regulatory authorities. To support this effort, the campaign has compiled an evidence vault of over 800 documents to address systemic risks associated with non-genuine review publication.

Launch Features for Merchants and Consumers

The reform campaign website (https://www.merchantservice.com/TRPR/) now offers:

  • AI-Generated Damage Reports: Free analysis for merchants to document platform-related damages in real-time using court-admissible evidence formats.

  • Affidavit Submission: A streamlined process for merchants and consumers to document "Genuine Experiences" and join the potential class action.

  • Global Resource Library: A continuously updated reference library of national and international regulatory rulings and civil liability precedents regarding online reviews.

About the Campaign

The "Trusted Review" Platform Reform seeks to establish a clear legal framework modeled on the consumer-protection system Congress created through the Fair Credit Reporting Act in 1970 and strengthened over the decades. Just as the FCRA gave consumers enforceable rights to access information, dispute inaccuracies, require timely investigations, and compel the correction or deletion of unverifiable material, this reform seeks to apply those same core protections to online review platforms, which now function as the reputational credit bureaus of the digital economy.

Under this framework, businesses would have a defined right to dispute false, fabricated, misattributed, geographically impossible, or non-customer reviews. Platforms would be required to conduct real investigations within fixed deadlines, provide notice of the outcome, delete or correct content that cannot be verified, prevent the endless republication of disproven material, and face meaningful civil penalties for willful noncompliance. The goal is not to eliminate review platforms, but to impose a correction-based accountability structure that protects legitimate speech while creating a lawful process to address documented falsehoods.

Mr. Gino Kauzlarich is available for investigative media interviews and to testify at government hearings regarding these documented findings and the urgent need for enforceable reform.

Media Contact:

Gino Kauzlarich
MerchantService.com
ginok@merchantservice.com
https://www.merchantservice.com/TRPR/

SOURCE: MerchantService.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/merchantservice.com-launches-%22trusted-review%22-platform-reform-ca-1158257

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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