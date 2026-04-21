The CE Shop LLC: Join Free April Webinar on AI in Real Estate: Getting Started without the Overwhelm, a Confidence-Building Conversation

The CE Shop dives into the impacts and practicality AI can have on real estate agents and their businesses.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / With AI already shaping how real estate agents market listings, communicate with clients, and manage their day-to-day, they now need guidance to turn all that momentum into something they can actually use in their business - like creating marketing pieces, supporting transaction workflow, or virtually staging homes.

Join The CE Shop for a practical, user-friendly conversation on how AI is showing up in real estate today and how agents can begin using it with confidence. Attendees will leave with clear examples, real-world use cases, and a better understanding of how to apply AI in their business without losing sight of compliance.

Explore the full agenda and register for the FREE AI in real estate webinar for agents:

Open House Webinar Series: Conversations in Real Estate

AI in Real Estate: Getting Started without the Overwhelm

April 29th at 2 PM ET

In this webinar, discussion will cover:

Where AI fits into an agent's day-to-day workflow1

Time-saving ways to start using AI for marketing, communication, and organization

What AI can - and should not - be used for

Key risks to be aware of, including accuracy, compliance with Fair Housing, and data privacy

How to approach AI as a tool, not a replacement, for your professional judgment

Attendees will also hear from industry professionals actively working with AI in their businesses, sharing how they're approaching it right now.

Register for the AI in Real Estate Webinar, and attend live to:

Participate in Q&A with panelists Marquetta Bryant , Broker-Owner of Fresh Vision Realty | Loan Officer, One Real Mortgage | Founder, Fresh Vision Academy Dan Duffy , Founder and CEO of United Real Estate Group

Get a preview of the new AI in Real Estate: Usage, Oversight, and Scam Awareness course from The CE Shop

Receive an exclusive promo code toward continuing education with The CE Shop

Known for 100% online, self-paced and live-online courses that are state-approved, mobile-friendly, and built for busy professionals, The CE Shop has been an industry leader for over 20 years. This new webinar series comes packed with decades of expertise and timely thought leadership to help agents keep learning, keep adapting, and keep building momentum.

Save your seat for the free April 29th AI in Real Estate Webinar and learn how to start using AI in your business with confidence.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

The CE Shop Press

Press@TheCEShop.com

720.822.5314

SOURCE: The CE Shop LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/join-free-april-webinar-on-ai-in-real-estate-getting-started-without-the-overwhelm-a-conf-1158262