Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING: Pacifica liefert hochgradige Treffer - Phase II trifft genau ins Ziel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flywheel Brands Launches MerchButler.AI, Introducing an AI-Powered Merch Concierge to Simplify Product Selection

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Flywheel Brands, Inc., a leading provider of branded merchandise, apparel, and print solutions, today announced the launch of MerchButler.AI, a new AIpowered platform designed to help buyers quickly identify the most effective products for events, employee programs, and promotional campaigns.

As the promotional products industry has evolved, buyers have gained unprecedented access to merchandise through e commerce platforms such as 4imprint. However, with that access has come a new challenge: decision fatigue.

"E-commerce made merch easier to access, but harder to choose," said Bart Simpson, President of Flywheel Brands. "Buyers today aren't struggling to find products they're struggling to feel confident they're choosing the right one."

MerchButler.AI addresses this challenge by replacing traditional browsing and scrolling with a conversational interface. Users simply describe their needs-such as event type, audience, budget, and goals-and the platform delivers curated product recommendations in seconds.

From Browsing to Guided Selection

Unlike traditional sourcing methods that rely on navigating large product catalogs or filtering through thousands of SKUs, MerchButler.AI introduces a guided, use case-driven approach.

"We're not trying to replace distributors-we're trying to eliminate the need for customers to search," Simpson added. "This shifts the role of the distributor from being a search engine to being a strategic advisor."

The platform is designed to support a wide range of common use cases, including:

  • Trade shows and events

  • Employee onboarding and HR programs

  • Sales and client gifting initiatives

By reducing the time and uncertainty involved in product selection, MerchButler.AI enables organizations to move faster while improving the effectiveness of their merchandise investments.

Built by Industry Experts

Developed by Flywheel Brands, MerchButler.AI is powered by the company's deep expertise across promotional products, apparel decoration, and industrial print. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Flywheel Brands provides end-to-end solutions including sourcing, decoration, e-commerce, and fulfillment for clients worldwide.

"MerchButler.AI is a natural extension of how we already serve our clients," said Simpson. "We've always helped customers narrow down the right products-this just allows us to do it instantly, at scale."

Availability

MerchButler.AI is officially live and now available to clients and partners.

About Flywheel Brands, Inc.

Flywheel Brands, Inc. is a full-service provider of branded merchandise, apparel, and print solutions. Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the company offers sourcing, decoration, e-commerce technology, and fulfillment services to help organizations elevate their brand and connect with their audiences through impactful merchandise programs.

Media Contact Information

Bart Simpson
President, Flywheel Brands, Inc.
bart@flywheelbrands.com
https://www.flywheelbrands.com/

SOURCE: Flywheel Brands



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/flywheel-brands-launches-merchbutler.ai-introducing-an-ai-powere-1158688

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.