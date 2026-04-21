Flywheel Brands Launches MerchButler.AI, Introducing an AI-Powered Merch Concierge to Simplify Product Selection

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Flywheel Brands, Inc., a leading provider of branded merchandise, apparel, and print solutions, today announced the launch of MerchButler.AI, a new AIpowered platform designed to help buyers quickly identify the most effective products for events, employee programs, and promotional campaigns.

As the promotional products industry has evolved, buyers have gained unprecedented access to merchandise through e commerce platforms such as 4imprint. However, with that access has come a new challenge: decision fatigue.

"E-commerce made merch easier to access, but harder to choose," said Bart Simpson, President of Flywheel Brands. "Buyers today aren't struggling to find products they're struggling to feel confident they're choosing the right one."

MerchButler.AI addresses this challenge by replacing traditional browsing and scrolling with a conversational interface. Users simply describe their needs-such as event type, audience, budget, and goals-and the platform delivers curated product recommendations in seconds.

From Browsing to Guided Selection

Unlike traditional sourcing methods that rely on navigating large product catalogs or filtering through thousands of SKUs, MerchButler.AI introduces a guided, use case-driven approach.

"We're not trying to replace distributors-we're trying to eliminate the need for customers to search," Simpson added. "This shifts the role of the distributor from being a search engine to being a strategic advisor."

The platform is designed to support a wide range of common use cases, including:

Trade shows and events

Employee onboarding and HR programs

Sales and client gifting initiatives

By reducing the time and uncertainty involved in product selection, MerchButler.AI enables organizations to move faster while improving the effectiveness of their merchandise investments.

Built by Industry Experts

Developed by Flywheel Brands, MerchButler.AI is powered by the company's deep expertise across promotional products, apparel decoration, and industrial print. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Flywheel Brands provides end-to-end solutions including sourcing, decoration, e-commerce, and fulfillment for clients worldwide.

"MerchButler.AI is a natural extension of how we already serve our clients," said Simpson. "We've always helped customers narrow down the right products-this just allows us to do it instantly, at scale."

Availability

MerchButler.AI is officially live and now available to clients and partners.

About Flywheel Brands, Inc.

Flywheel Brands, Inc. is a full-service provider of branded merchandise, apparel, and print solutions. Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the company offers sourcing, decoration, e-commerce technology, and fulfillment services to help organizations elevate their brand and connect with their audiences through impactful merchandise programs.

Media Contact Information

Bart Simpson

President, Flywheel Brands, Inc.

bart@flywheelbrands.com

https://www.flywheelbrands.com/

SOURCE: Flywheel Brands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/flywheel-brands-launches-merchbutler.ai-introducing-an-ai-powere-1158688