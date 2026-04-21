FINOS / The Linux Foundation: Major Banks, Cloud Providers, and Technology Leaders Announce Unified Open Source Fabric for Next-Generation High-Performance Computing to Enable Faster Decisions and Breakthrough Efficiency

The FINOS community, including members Citi, Morgan Stanley, RBC, AWS, and Oracle, is advancing open HPC initiatives that deliver faster, smarter, more accessible, and drastically more efficient compute technologies for the financial services industry, through a unified, hybrid, and AI-ready fabric.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / The Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) today announced expanding industry contributions and participation across its portfolio of open source high-performance computing (HPC) initiatives. Financial institutions, including Citi, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, and technology providers, including AWS and Oracle, are contributing technologies and expertise to build a unified, vendor-neutral compute framework designed to help financial institutions run large-scale workloads more efficiently.

As part of this effort, Morgan Stanley, AWS, and RBC Capital Markets have contributed two new open source projects: Open Resource Broker (ORB) and Five Spot Scheduler. This expands a growing ecosystem of technologies that already includes the high-throughput compute scheduler, HTC-Grid, and workload router, OpenGRIS, pioneered by Citi with contributions from AWS and Oracle. Together, these projects form the foundation of a flexible compute platform that allows financial institutions to run workloads seamlessly across internal infrastructure and cloud environments.

This vendor-neutral compute fabric enables financial institutions to deploy models faster, make better decisions, and eliminate infrastructure inefficiencies that cost the industry millions of dollars annually.

As part of this momentum, Oracle has joined FINOS as a Gold Member, bringing strategic expertise to the development of multi-cloud HPC standards and extending the reach of these initiatives.

Solving the Scale and Utilization Challenge of Modern Financial Computing

Financial institutions operate some of the largest computing environments in the world. For example, a single bank runs tens of thousands of compute jobs each day on hundreds of thousands of cores. These tasks range from overnight risk calculations using tens of thousands of processor cores to smaller calculations taking less than one second.

Historically, these workloads have relied on dedicated compute infrastructure that is expensive to maintain and often underutilized. In some environments, compute resources sit idle for large portions of the day, resulting in utilization rates as low as 15%.

To help firms shift from fixed infrastructure toward more flexible, on-demand computing models that improve both efficiency and resilience, the FINOS community is developing open source technologies that manage compute resources more dynamically.

"FINOS members are rallying behind a new generation of open HPC technologies that can fundamentally reshape the economics and capabilities of compute in financial services," said Bhupesh Vora, MD Head of Quantitative Analytics & Technology Europe at RBC Capital Markets and Chair of the FINOS Governing Board. "Institutions are building compute platforms more efficiently through these initiatives. This is the power of banks, cloud providers, and technology firms building the future together."

A unified hybrid compute fabric for the AI era

Financial institutions operate some of the world's most complex compute estates, including HPC Grids (with vendor solutions like IBM Symphony and TIBCO GridServer, or open source solutions like Slurm and HTCondor), Kubernetes platforms, GPU environments, and multi-cloud deployments. This fragmentation slows modernization, increases cost, and limits the ability of quant, risk, and AI teams to run compute-intensive workloads at scale.

This collaboration is creating an integrated, open source toolchain that improves the developer experience while improving efficiency. It helps eliminate vendor and infrastructure complexity, allowing jobs to run automatically on the fastest, most affordable, and most available resources. The open source projects and standards at the core of this are:

HTC-Grid (High-Throughput Scheduler): Contributed by AWS in 2024, HTC-Grid provides a cloud-native compute grid for scheduling high volumes of short-running tasks. It has been designed with a strong focus on the use of serverless and fully managed services, performance & scalability, availability, cost optimization, and operational simplicity.

OpenGRIS (Scheduling Interface): Originally contributed by Citi in 2024, OpenGRIS can operate as the primary scheduler interface for developers. It directs workloads to the most available resources, whether on-premises or in the cloud, based on cost, performance, and user instructions.

"The compute grids that power risk, stress testing, and quantitative modeling at major financial institutions are among the most expensive and underutilized assets in the industry," said Ritesh Bansal, Managing Director, Risk Quant Platforms, Citi. OpenGRIS addresses this directly by providing a universal compute protocol that pairs an open scheduling standard with implicit parallelization libraries like Parfun and ParGraph running on the Scaler engine. Onboarding onto high-performance compute platforms that once took weeks now requires minimal code changes, and firms can finally shift workloads dynamically between dedicated and elastic compute pools across cloud providers. This is the kind of cross-industry collaboration FINOS was built for, and Citi is committed to seeing it succeed."

Open Resource Broker (Compute Orchestrator): Contributed jointly by Morgan Stanley and AWS, ORB provides a universal API allowing schedulers such as IBM Symphony, HTC-Grid, OpenGRIS, or any other scheduler to provision compute capacity. ORB brings cloud-native elasticity to on-premises HPC infrastructure, enabling firms to dynamically route workloads to the most efficient available resource.

Five Spot (Time & Policy Based Orchestration): Contributed by RBC Capital Markets, this project completes the loop by managing the execution and granular control of compute workers throughout the job lifecycle. "By leveraging open standards, we are solving common industry challenges around resource scheduling and sustainability, providing a critical layer that complements task-orchestrators like OpenGRIS," said Erick Bourgeois, Director, Head of Kubernetes Platform at RBC Capital Markets.

Designed for Extreme Scale and Multi-Cloud Environments

The participation of major cloud providers helps ensure that these technologies can operate at the scale required by large financial institutions.

For example, the HTC-Grid scheduler has demonstrated the ability to process more than 30,000 tasks per second with millisecond scheduling latency, enabling financial firms to run highly parallel workloads efficiently across hybrid environments.

"At AWS, we believe in building solutions that meet the scaling needs of customers, wherever their compute resources live," said Adam Honore, Head of Service Development, Worldwide Financial Services, AWS. "We created HTC-Grid to give financial institutions the elasticity and speed required to support today's compute-intensive applications. Today, through our collaboration with Morgan Stanley on ORB, we are again ensuring that HPC workloads run efficiently not just on AWS, but across any cloud or on-premises environment."

As part of Oracle's membership in FINOS, Oracle is developing an OpenGRIS plugin for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and extending OpenGRIS into fully integrated multicloud environments within the OpenGRIS hybrid compute framework.

"Multicloud is central to how financial services build resilient and scalable compute platforms, and Oracle is committed to supporting open collaboration across the industry," said Chris Gandolfo, Executive Vice President, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and AI. "Our work on the OpenGRIS OCI plugin will bring secure, high-performance cloud capabilities into the industry's emerging hybrid compute fabric to help financial services organizations efficiently scale their HPC initiatives with seamless multicloud interoperability."

Building the Compute Foundation for the Next Era of Finance and AI

As financial institutions increasingly rely on advanced analytics, complex risk models, and artificial intelligence, large-scale compute capacity has become a strategic capability.

The FINOS HPC initiatives provide a shared, open foundation that allows firms to modernize infrastructure while maintaining flexibility and avoiding vendor lock-in. By standardizing how compute resources are accessed and managed, the community is:

Democratizing Compute : Making HPC accessible to developers and quants at scale.

De-Risking Technology : Reducing dependency on single-vendor roadmaps while simplifying integration across on-premises and cloud.

Maximizing Efficiency : Allowing a mix of "captive" and "elastic" capacity to optimize spend and realize cost savings on compute.

Powering the Next Generation of Financial Workloads: Providing the scalable compute foundation required for modern risk modeling, large-scale analytics, and enterprise AI adoption.

Collectively, these capabilities represent a structural upgrade to how financial institutions build, operate, and evolve their compute foundations, enabling them to move faster, scale smarter, and compete more effectively in an AI-driven landscape.

Get involved

Visit hpc.finos.org to learn more and get involved in the FINOS HPC initiatives shaping the future of compute.

About FINOS

FINOS (The Fintech Open Source Foundation) unites the financial services industry to build open technologies and standards that enhance profitability, improve resilience, and accelerate innovation. FINOS is the trusted community designed by regulated industry participants to solve industry-wide challenges and drive operational excellence and financial technology innovation.

As part of The Linux Foundation, FINOS provides a neutral, well-governed home for open source collaboration across the industry. With a global community of more than 100 member organizations, including major financial institutions, fintechs, and technology firms, FINOS advances open standards and production-grade open source for finance. This work embeds these technologies and standards into the core workflows, platforms, and policies of financial institutions, making them essential to how the industry builds, operates, and evolves. FINOS advocates for a clear focus on measurable ROI from open source adoption and contribution. Learn more at www.finos.org.

Media Contact:

Tosha Ellison

Research and Communications, FINOS

415-215-3563

Tosha.Ellison@finos.org

SOURCE: FINOS / The Linux Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/major-banks-cloud-providers-and-technology-leaders-announce-unifi-1158812