Teragonia Appoints William Byers as Executive Vice President, Finance & Corporate Development

Seasoned private equity investor brings decade of deal execution, board governance, and portfolio value creation experience to Teragonia's leadership team

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Teragonia, the AI operating system for PE Value Orchestration, today announced the appointment of William P. Byers as Executive Vice President, Finance & Corporate Development. In this role, Byers will lead Teragonia's financial strategy, capital planning, and corporate development initiatives as the company accelerates its growth across the private equity ecosystem.

Byers joins Teragonia from Dallas-based Riata Capital Group, a mid-market private equity firm, where he served as Principal, executing transactions in the Healthcare, Business Services and Consumer industries. Prior to Riata, Byers spent more than six years at Wellspring Capital Management (now Revelar Capital), a multibillion-dollar middle market private equity fund, rising from Associate to Vice President. He began his career at Main Street Capital Corporation, a publicly traded investment firm with over $8 billion in assets under management, where he evaluated and executed lower middle market debt and equity investments.

Over the course of his career, Byers has closed transactions totaling over $3 billion in enterprise value. He has served on the Board of Directors of multiple portfolio companies and worked directly with management teams on strategic planning, financial forecasting, performance monitoring, acquisition execution, capital structure optimization, and operational improvement. His transaction experience spans healthcare services, business services, consumer, and manufacturing sectors.

"William brings exactly the kind of hands-on PE investing and operating experience that's part of Teragonia's DNA," said Thomas T. Thomas, Co-Founder & CEO of Teragonia. "He has sat in the seats our clients sit in, managed the complexity they manage, and delivered the outcomes they're measured on. His addition to our leadership team strengthens our ability to serve PE firms and their portfolio companies with the credibility and depth they expect."

"Teragonia is building a solution to a problem I have seen countless times over the course of my career," said Byers. "The companies I've worked with consistently face the same challenge: turning fragmented data and disconnected processes into a coherent value creation plan that holds up from acquisition through exit. Teragonia's AI operating system solves that problem in a way I haven't seen anywhere else in the market, and I'm excited to help scale the business."

Byers holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematical Economic Analysis and Statistics from Rice University, with a minor in Financial Computation and Modeling.

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About Teragonia

Teragonia is the AI operating system for PE Value Orchestration, from acquisition to exit. Powered by Astradis, Teragonia generates the data foundation that transforms fragmented operational data into context-aware agentic apps and workflows tuned to each portfolio company's actual business environment. Mid-market operators and PE value creation teams align data, decisions, and actions to deliver measurable EBITDA impact across the full investment lifecycle. The company is privately held and based in Chicago with offices in New York, Toronto, Dallas, London, São Paulo, Bengaluru, and Kochi. For more information visit teragonia.com.

Contact Information

Sofia Chevez

FINN Partners for Teragonia

sofia.chevez@finnpartners.com

646-912-5354

SOURCE: Teragonia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/teragonia-appoints-william-byers-as-executive-vice-president-finance-1159083